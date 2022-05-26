OneTrust ESG’s cloud platform is built for transparency

Organisations can, and want to be, accountable for their environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. Many are responding to this as digital reporting becomes commonplace and companies are dedicated their software development efforts to provide comprehensive sustainability insights.



According to data in an IBM survey with a focus group of 3,000 CEOs, sustainability was one of the five most critical issues for leaders compared to 2015 when it was barely considered a threat to organisational integrity. Alongside this, around 72% of CEOs say that boards are demanding more transparency of operations and investors are also increasingly interested in this.



At Sustainability LIVE in early-2022, we also heard from Marleen Oberheide, Marleen Oberheide, Sales Engineering Lead EMEA ESG & Ethics at OneTrust , just how significant ESG is to business development—and more importantly, the climate change agenda. OneTrust is an important player in this field as more businesses are on the hunt for ways to measure their ESG and deliver on their goals.



The firm is continuously developing for its clients and has released OneTrust ESG & Sustainability Cloud, its latest solutions for businesses to measure sustainability and obtain actionable data.

