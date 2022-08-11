Pact customers subscribe to sustainable coffee products

Pact Coffee receives B-Corp status

Based in Surry, UK, Pact Coffee is excited for the future as a B-Corp and will continue to operate as a carbon-neutral business in terms of its Scope 1 and 2 emissions—an achievement it made back in April 2022. The next stage of its sustainable development is to assess its Scope 3 emissions to sign off the third as carbon neutral.

“We’ve been a mission-led, ethics-first company from day one, with the work we do with farmers in 10 countries, paying a premium for the incredible beans we source and developing lasting relationships as we continue to grow,” says Paul Turton, CEO, Pact Coffee .

“This year we have also focused on our impact closer to home, for example making our roastery carbon-neutral. B Corps are the businesses making a real difference in the current climate, and we have wanted to be part of this movement for a very long time. This is a very proud day for us.”