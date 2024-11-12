Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week – The Future of Brands
At Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC, a panel of senior leaders from HH Global, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One, Haleon, and Kearney discussed how they are reshaping brand strategies to drive sustainability and meet ambitious ESG goals.
Moderated by Scott Birch, the panel featured:
- Kevin Dunckley, Chief Sustainability Officer at HH Global
- Alice Ashpitel, Head of Sustainability at Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One
- Sarah McDonald, VP of Sustainability at Haleon
- Beth Bovis, Partner and Global Sustainability Lead at Kearney
The conversation explored key approaches these brands are taking to decarbonise, engage consumers and integrate sustainability into every aspect of business.
Tackling carbon emissions: Innovations across industries
Each panellist opens with a review of their company’s latest efforts to reduce carbon emissions.
Alice Ashpitel shares how Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One is addressing its biggest sources of emissions, particularly in logistics and travel, by investing in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and promoting shared commuting among employees.
“We’re targeting 100% use of HVO in European races, which helped us reduce emissions by 67% last year,” Alice notes, highlighting the progress Formula 1 is making toward its 2030 net zero goal.
Similarly, Sarah McDonald from Haleon emphasises her company’s commitment to sourcing renewable energy.
With 100% renewable electricity achieved in 2022, Haleon is expanding its onsite solar capacity.
“One of our most impactful partnerships is with Walmart, where we qualify our products with Amazon’s Climate Pledge Friendly badge, making it easy for consumers to choose low-carbon options,” Sarah adds, underscoring the role of consumer engagement in driving ESG goals.
Beth Bovis describes how Kearney is helping to transform supply chains by partnering with climate tech start-ups and launching the Kearney Sustainable Materials Institute, which provides resources for companies to adopt sustainable alternatives.
“Our aim is to be a force multiplier in sustainability,” Beth says, explaining how Kearney’s internal carbon pricing and investments in SAF are reducing its emissions while influencing industry practices.
The importance of partnerships in sustainability
The panellists agree that partnerships are essential to achieving sustainability goals. Kevin Dunckley discusses how HH Global’s Conscious Creative initiative is educating designers to reduce environmental impacts, noting that the supply chain is crucial to their targets.
“We’re even exploring green financing options to help suppliers reduce their carbon footprint,” he shares, highlighting the creative ways HH Global is supporting sustainable practices in its supply chain.
For Mercedes-AMG Petronas, Alice explains that strategic partnerships have been instrumental in advancing SAF and carbon reduction across Formula 1 operations.
She mentions the brand’s collaboration with diverse sectors, from finance to logistics, which has expanded the reach and impact of its initiatives.
“By bringing together varied partners, we can solve shared challenges more effectively,” Alice says, underlining the synergy found in cross-industry alliances.
Haleon, meanwhile, has joined an industry collective to explore paper-based alternatives to traditional plastic packaging, a project that leverages shared resources and costs across the collective.
“Sustainable packaging for healthcare is complex,” McDonald explains, “but working together, we’re making strides towards alternatives that meet strict quality and safety standards".
Integrating sustainability into core business strategies
As the discussion shifts to integrating sustainability into broader business goals, Beth shares Kearney’s approach, which centres on making sustainability part of every consulting offering.
“We don’t want a separate sustainability strategy; we want a strategy that’s sustainable,” she says, emphasising the importance of embedding sustainable practices across Kearney’s operations and client services.
Alice echoes this approach, noting that sustainability aligns with the Formula 1 culture of high performance.
“We’re all about efficiency, and that goes hand-in-hand with sustainability,” she says.
The Mercedes-AMG Petronas team has empowered staff across departments to propose efficiency improvements, from reducing plastic waste in gearbox design to implementing a lift-sharing scheme to cut emissions from commuting.
Kevin points out that HH Global is pursuing sustainability through behaviour change and education within its organisation. The company’s sustainability progress is tracked against the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which provide clear and accessible benchmarks.
“We want sustainability to be part of every decision, not just something the CSO manages,” he explains, highlighting the goal to make sustainability everyone’s responsibility.
Measuring success in sustainability
When it comes to measuring success, Sarah advocated for using recognised certifications and industry standards to build consumer trust and facilitate comparisons across brands.
Haleon uses certifications such as FSC and Climate Pledge Friendly to demonstrate its sustainability credentials, which resonate with both customers and investors.
“Consumers appreciate the simplicity of third-party certifications,” she explains, adding that it provides a shorthand for eco-conscious shoppers.
Kevin recommends the SDGs as an effective framework for aligning brand goals with measurable sustainability targets. He also stresses the need to avoid jargon that might alienate consumers and advocated for simple, transparent communication.
“We’re in a room full of sustainability experts, but our customers aren’t, so we need to make this as accessible as possible,” he adds.
Alice introduces Mercedes-AMG Petronas’ concept of a ‘brainprint’—the impact beyond their direct activities, amplified by the brand’s large global audience. By sharing sustainability progress with fans, Mercedes-AMG Petronas hopes to inspire change beyond Formula 1.
The future of sustainability in global brands
Looking to the future, the panellists agree that sustainability will become an increasingly integrated and essential aspect of business. Beth anticipates that sustainability will soon be ‘just how you run a business’, adding that future employees will expect their workplaces to align with environmental and social values.
“Talent is already moving towards organisations committed to SDGs,” she says.
Alice predicts that sustainability will permeate all levels of the workforce, as more employees take ownership of ESG goals. Sarah believes consumers’ personal experiences with climate impacts will continue to drive demand for sustainable products, making ESG a competitive differentiator.
“Consumers want it all: effectiveness, accessibility, and sustainability,” she says, adding that retailers and brands must work together to deliver these values.
Kevin expresses optimism about the future of collaboration, calling for more non-competitive partnerships to tackle sustainability challenges.
“Whether it’s new materials or green financing, we need to work together to scale solutions,” he says.
In conclusion, the panel at Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC showcased the tangible steps global brands are taking to integrate sustainability, from supply chain innovation to empowering employees. As consumer awareness grows and regulatory pressures intensify, these companies are setting examples for how businesses can build sustainable futures and influence positive change across industries.
