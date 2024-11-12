Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week – The Future of Brands

Tackling carbon emissions: Innovations across industries

Each panellist opens with a review of their company’s latest efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

Alice Ashpitel shares how Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One is addressing its biggest sources of emissions, particularly in logistics and travel, by investing in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and promoting shared commuting among employees.

“We’re targeting 100% use of HVO in European races, which helped us reduce emissions by 67% last year,” Alice notes, highlighting the progress Formula 1 is making toward its 2030 net zero goal.

Similarly, Sarah McDonald from Haleon emphasises her company’s commitment to sourcing renewable energy.

With 100% renewable electricity achieved in 2022, Haleon is expanding its onsite solar capacity.

“One of our most impactful partnerships is with Walmart, where we qualify our products with Amazon’s Climate Pledge Friendly badge, making it easy for consumers to choose low-carbon options,” Sarah adds, underscoring the role of consumer engagement in driving ESG goals.

Beth Bovis describes how Kearney is helping to transform supply chains by partnering with climate tech start-ups and launching the Kearney Sustainable Materials Institute, which provides resources for companies to adopt sustainable alternatives.

“Our aim is to be a force multiplier in sustainability,” Beth says, explaining how Kearney’s internal carbon pricing and investments in SAF are reducing its emissions while influencing industry practices.