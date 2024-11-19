Sustainability LIVE London – Sustainability & Responsibility

Embedding sustainability into core strategies

The panellists open with a discussion on integrating sustainability into business operations. James Gowen describes Verizon’s approach, explaining how sustainability metrics are woven into councils and financial reporting.

“We’ve chosen to weave sustainability into our operations and embed it into the DNA of our people and processes,” he says, highlighting Verizon’s shift from ESG reports to addressing sustainability directly in its annual report.

Rhian Kelly from National Grid shares how their sustainability goals are seamlessly aligned with business operations. As an energy transmission company, sustainability is inherent in its mission.