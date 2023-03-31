Virtual attendees prepare for Sustainability LIVE New York

Join us from the states are executives from popular names of in the eyes of commerce and the consumer, covering topics ranging from sustainable supply chain and logistics, to climate misinformation and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

Tackling climate misinformation through platform policy

Joining the live stream from Pinterest, its Head of Policy Sarah Bromma is here to discuss the detrimental effects resulting from misinformation of climate impact. Bromma believes in safety and responsibility, and is committed to Pinterest’s strategy for trustworthy information.

She will explain how a global platform like Pinterest can, and does, combat false, harmful, or misleading content creation and the role of policy in achieving an all-round more responsible approach to Pinterest.

Supply chain sustainability at UPS

Pulling out all the stops to understand UPS’s responsible approach to the delivery business, Laura Lane, EVP & Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer will delve into the organisation’s strategy for responsible logistics.

After hearing from Lane, the audience will have a greater understanding of the UPS footprint and the targets it has in place to meet the needs of the planet.

The social response to climate adaptation

The social impacts of climate change are what add a new layer of importance to global environmental, social, and governance (ESG). Ultimately, without a healthy planet, there are no people, which is recognised by some of the leading forces in sustainability.

Hearing from…

…we find out what the impacts are on people, focusing on the economy in which they work. Social sustainability is a critical component of wider global prosperity and is impacted by engaging the public in doing the right thing.