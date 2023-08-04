The world of data centres, their construction and development is closer to home than most assume. They form the foundation of our interconnected world, housing the very architecture that carves out our modern society.

We take a look at this foundation through the eyes of Brittany Miller, Senior Vice President of Construction, Engineering, and Supply Chain at NTT Global Data Centers.

With a remarkable professional journey and a wealth of experience in the industry, Miller shares valuable insights on the process of building and developing data centres, with a particular focus on cost efficiency, and brings a diverse background to her current role. Her journey began at Intel Semiconductor Company, where she gained invaluable experience in building chemical and gas fab plants across various locations worldwide.

Working in a rapid-paced and ever-changing environment, Miller developed expertise in construction and supply chain management, successfully navigating complex, fast-paced projects while honing her skills in risk management.

After her time at Intel, she transitioned to the data centre industry, joining Microsoft in roles that involved both the construction and lease acquisition sides of the business. This diverse experience laid the foundation for her current position at NTT, which she assumed nearly three years ago with the aim of establishing a scalable delivery organisation.

NTT – a global technology giant

To provide context, NTT is a prominent Japanese-based global technology company, with a strong presence in the global data centre industry. NTT boasts an impressive network of data centres across North America, Europe, India, and APAC. Miller says that, “while the intricacies of NTT's organisational structure are vast, for the purpose of this discussion, we will focus primarily on the data centre business segment”.

Cost efficiency in data centre construction

NTT is a company that’s actively focused on the pursuit of cost efficiency in data centre construction and development, as Miller highlights: “Given the capital-intensive nature of building data centres, it is crucial to manage costs effectively without compromising on quality or performance.”

Miller emphasises that a comprehensive understanding of different delivery models and effective risk management are essential in achieving cost efficiency. Drawing from her experience, she highlights the importance of strategic planning, meticulous project execution, and a relentless focus on scalability.

Under Miller's leadership, NTT's delivery organisation has experienced significant growth, quadrupling in size over the past three years. This expansion has been accompanied by the opening of new markets and the establishment of build-to-suit capabilities – solidifying NTT's position in the Americas.

Expert advice

Miller's central message to the audience is to invest more in people, particularly in the construction industry. She says that taking care of employees and suppliers is crucial for the success of a company: “By providing support, listening to their voices, and allowing them to be a part of the decision-making process, organisations can harness the dividends of employee engagement and satisfaction.

“I believe that people want to be a part of something meaningful, especially in the post-COVID world, and involving them in shaping the organisation can yield significant benefits.”





