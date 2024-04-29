DP World: An ‘Unwavering Commitment’ to Sustainability

Boosting sustainable funding to developing countries

One major focus for DP World is to be an enabler to direct sustainable funding to developing countries.

The report says: “There is a pressing need to accelerate funding into developing countries through innovative funding systems and partnerships, which is vital to bridging the financing gaps that are preventing us from scaling solutions.

“Sustainable investors are seeking bankable, scalable and impactful long-term investments.

“As a global logistics provider, DP World’s balance sheet can serve as a conduit for development finance and facilitate on the ground intervention through our approach to large-scale infrastructure development.”

To that end, in 2023 DP World successfully priced a US$1.5bn Green Sukuk – a sharia-compliant bond, where 100% of the proceeds go exclusively to finance or re-finance green projects that contribute to mitigation and adaptation of climate change as well as preservation of biodiversity.

Impressive roll-call of banks

It also said it is proud to be the first company globally to commit to publishing an Sustainable Development Impact Disclosure Framework, which will guide its ESG and circular economy strategies and aid its efforts to draw in funding.

The framework will be guided by the Impact Disclosure Guidance, which is being developed by the Impact Disclosure Taskforce – a who’s-who of finance giants.

The Taskforce includes participants from Amundi, AXA Investment Managers, Bank of America, Barings Asset Management Limited, Blaylock Van, BlueMark, BlueOrchard, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, JPMorgan Corporate & Investment Bank, Morningstar Sustainalytics, Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking, Natixis Investment Managers, Pictet Asset Management, Societe Generale, and Standard Chartered.