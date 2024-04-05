T-Mobile: Sustainability Strategies

Delivering the country’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network in the United States, T-Mobile has a goal to offer reliable connectivity for all. Today, as the world transitions to a net-zero economy, its mission to be the best at connecting customers to their world is more important than ever.

To manage its impact on the planet, T-Mobile has announced several leading initiatives in the field of sustainability. The company – referred to as the ‘Un-carrier’, to highlight its ambition to supply customers with the best network and best value – is committed to improving energy efficiency and investing heavily in product circularity.

According to its most recent Corporate Responsibility Report, T-Mobile has made several bold moves around environmental sustainability, including sourcing 100% of its electricity from renewable sources and committing to net-zero emissions by 2040.

As explained by its Director of Sustainability Chad Wilkerson, environmental sustainability “is a challenge across all industries in which T-Mobile operates”. To address this challenge, T-Mobile is working closely with suppliers to “foster a robust, diverse and sustainable supply chain, with relationships grounded in mutual respect”. He adds that policies, practices and engagement strategies “guide the entire supplier journey, setting clear expectations and paving the way for a more sustainable future”.

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

**************

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand