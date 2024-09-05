Kevin Dunckley

Enthusiasm is sustainable

Kevin joined HH Global in 2007 as Digital Media Director and was CIO and Chief Digital Officer before he landed the CSO role in October 2016.

Nearly eight years on, has his passion for the role gone cold? Not a bit of it.

He says: “I'm hugely privileged to work in an organisation this size with Fortune 500 brands and a big supply chain, and I believe we are in the most crucial role.”

“We are deciding what our clients do with their budget.”

About HH Global

HH Global is a world-leading global marketing activation partner, with a promise to deliver ‘big impact for big ideas’.

Kevin explains: “When a big life sciences, beverages, technology or financial client has to go to market with their goods and services, delivering a high-quality marketing campaign across multiple geographies is complex.

“You need a partner like us to activate that effectively and that's what we do. We sit at the intersection of Fortune 500 brands and the global supply chain and we bring their campaigns to life.”

Looking forward with resolution

One of the greatest challenges in building a sustainable business is creating a compelling future vision and actively working daily to make it a reality. But for Kevin, the future holds a great deal of promise.

He says: “I would expect in the next 12 to 18 months significant strides towards reducing our overall CO2 emissions.

“And that's by the product supply chain, helping clients order more sustainable products and services, maybe fewer products, but better products.”

He also wants to see the Sustainable Procurement Framework reaching 2,500 suppliers across 55 countries and the real-world impact of clients’ design communities becoming vastly more aware of circular design through the Conscious Creative programme.

But the “big one” for Kevin is communication and narrative around net zero.

He says: “There's too much alphabet soup and people are confused. So, I'm making it a bit of a mission for our organisation to be the clearest communicators and storytellers around sustainability.”

He adds: “You're not going to take your audience with you if you speak in jargon and sustainability professionals are guilty of that, just like tech people are.

So, I really want to drive clear, authentic storytelling and clear messaging where anybody can understand what you're saying and can get excited to join the journey.”