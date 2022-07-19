Recycling Lives is a way of life

Tell us about Recycling Lives' core values and strategies.

Working in the recycling sector, it goes without saying that reducing environmental damage is embedded into our business model. We are dedicated to helping our customers reduce, reuse, and recycle across many sectors that include automotive, manufacturing, construction, retail and more.

Using circular economy solutions, our business model has been created to make the company’s overall process greener and more energy efficient, with a long-term aspiration to reduce landfill, emissions, and overall carbon footprint significantly in a move towards Net Zero. ​All of our operations are run off 100% renewable electricity​ and we extract more value than waste. We are committed to transforming the sector and pioneering more innovative recycling methods to reduce environmental impact.

Our operations deliver so much more than environmental and economic impact – they also create tangible social impact. We support former service personnel, ex-offenders and disadvantaged people to build better lives by providing training and employment opportunities within the company. We have extensive experience of employing those transitioning to society from custodial settings and believe in getting people into a sustainable circle of opportunity where a stable job can provide a life-changing positive result.

We are committed to creating sustainable employment opportunities for those who need a chance and support to rebuild their lives. In turn, this contributes to the stability and economy of local communities, helping to lower re-offending rates and providing the jobs and support needed for a self-sufficient path forward.

What sets Recycling Lives apart from its competitors?

The fact that we don’t just have a strong commercial offering - it’s all about the people who work for us and with us. Going beyond that however, we’re also leading the way in sector environmental innovation, truly embedding social value into everything we do – it’s something our customers, employees and suppliers are all fully bought into. It’s what makes the difference.

Our unique social programmes and partnerships are game-changing; improving skill levels across schools, colleges, the justice system, and disadvantaged groups, to help people find meaningful and sustainable employment, and purpose in the ecosystem of life.

This year we launched The Terry Jackson Academy, a unique training Academy which provides desk-based tuition, remote learning, hands-on demonstrations, and virtual reality. It was created specifically to induct new employees, upskill and develop existing staff and support young people in schools, colleges and disadvantaged groups.