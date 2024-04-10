Colgate-Palmolive Earns 14th Successive Sustainability Award

Multinational consumer products company Colgate-Palmolive has once again received an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for Sustained Excellence for its achievements in energy efficiency and management across its global operations.

This is the 14th consecutive year that Colgate has been honoured by the US EPA and Department of Energy as a leader in sustainable practices.

Ann Tracy, Colgate’s Chief Sustainability Officer, said: “At Colgate-Palmolive, our purpose - to reimagine a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet - guides everything that we do.

Responsibility to reduce use

“As part of this commitment, we recognise our responsibility to establish more sustainable practices across our business, including reducing our energy usage across our global value chain.”

Ann added: “We know we cannot do this work alone and are proud to partner with organisations like the EPA to help us reach our ambitious sustainability goals.”



