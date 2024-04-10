Colgate-Palmolive Earns 14th Successive Sustainability Award
Multinational consumer products company Colgate-Palmolive has once again received an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for Sustained Excellence for its achievements in energy efficiency and management across its global operations.
This is the 14th consecutive year that Colgate has been honoured by the US EPA and Department of Energy as a leader in sustainable practices.
Ann Tracy, Colgate’s Chief Sustainability Officer, said: “At Colgate-Palmolive, our purpose - to reimagine a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet - guides everything that we do.
Responsibility to reduce use
“As part of this commitment, we recognise our responsibility to establish more sustainable practices across our business, including reducing our energy usage across our global value chain.”
Ann added: “We know we cannot do this work alone and are proud to partner with organisations like the EPA to help us reach our ambitious sustainability goals.”
The honour recognises Colgate’s commitment to its 2025 Sustainability & Social Impact Strategy.
As part of this strategy, Colgate is working towards ambitious energy and carbon targets, including:
- Achieving 100% renewable electricity for its global operations by 2030
- Reducing Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 20% by 2025, 42% by 2030 and 90% by 2040 against a 2020 baseline
- Reaching net zero carbon across its value chain by 2040.
Colgate-Palmolive produces household names including Colgate toothpaste, Palmolive soap, Ajax cleaning products and Hill’s Pet Nutrition.
What is ENERGY STAR?
Each year, the ENERGY STAR programme honours a select group of businesses and organisations that have made outstanding contributions to energy efficiency and the transition to a clean energy economy.
ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services and strategies.
According to the initiative, these efforts have saved more than five trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity over the past 30 years.
Backed by the US Government, ENERGY STAR is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing ‘simple, credible and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions’.
Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped American families and businesses avoid more than US$500bn in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions.
