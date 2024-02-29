LSEG Partners ESG.AI to Drive Sustainability Reporting

Industries’ optimism for a more sustainable future has grown significantly over the past decade—perhaps even more so in the last two to three years.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) has become a staple acronym in the language they use in their reports and media to express their commitments to more conscious business practices.

While this was previously a statement of intent, we’re seeing global actions from all major companies as they strive towards net-zero emissions across their supply chains and improved conditions for workers and the communities they touch. This led to a widespread realisation that their efforts somewhat hinge on real results.

While you can simply watch a plant flourish in a changing environment, you can’t take this approach to the supply chain and it requires a much deeper understanding in order to convey the fruits of your labour, which is why data has become the most valuable factor in tracking and tracing a corporation's impacts. Moreover, this is now commonplace among financial institutions that have the power to facilitate greater impact through their funds, investments, and other influences on the economy.

An announcement from the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) at the end of last year showcases these greater intentions to influence the way the world of finance supports businesses that deliver on their ESG targets and the broader legislation to generate a positive change.

The organisation announced a partnership with ESG.AI Technologies, a Canada-based ESG decision support company, that resulted in agreed implementation of its artificial intelligence (AI) solution for analysing performance and paving the way forward. For LSEG to “continue to be at the forefront of developments in the industry”—as said by Cornelia Anderson, Sustainable Finance and Investment Group Leader at LSEG—incorporating such a solution is key and will nudge corporations to adopt the power of AI to streamline their ESG practices.

