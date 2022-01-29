China's offshore wind leap shows renewable energy failures

Coal-dependent China's recent overtake of the United Kingdom for the world's largest offshore wind capacity, with nearly half global supply, is an impressive feat drawing deserved praise but also demonstrates how underutilised that renewable energy source really is.

The world needs around 556 exajoules of energy annually, and it can be generated by 7 million square kilometres of offshore wind turbine farms. It is true that more countries are showing their commitment to harnessing green power and leaving coal power behind, and China is the latest to make a breakthrough, but these are still breakthroughs in relatively unbroken ground – a game few countries are playing at any sort of scale. In 2021, China added more than any other country managed to install in the past five years.

The Chinese National Energy Administration announced that the country now can produce up to 26 gigawatts of electricity after connecting 17 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity to its grid last year, adding more to its global share to almost half of the global offshore wind-power capacity. Considering the country's penchant for coal power, this was a move stacked with meaning as much as proportional analysis.

