DHL decarbonises its aircraft with Neste’s and bp’s SAF

The decarbonisation of logistics begins with fuel. The fuelling of power stations that produce the energy and the implementation of electric alternatives or, in Deutsche Post DHL Group’s case, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The firm posted its sustainability strategy what seems like a long time ago and now its subsidiary, DHL Express , is undergoing its procurement of 800 million litres of SAF from Neste , and also struck a deal with bp .

What is sustainable aviation fuel?

While we hear and read a lot about SAF, it’s still fairly new to the industry and developers, like Neste, are working hard to develop substances also known as drop-in fuels , which can be used without any further aircraft upgrades and are capable of reducing carbon emissions from planes by up to 80%.



The fuel has been tried, tested, and Neste has signed deals with some of the major airports and airlines to use the fuel to decarbonise the aviation industry. In doing so, it will also reduce the dependence on conventional fossil-based fuels and encourage a cleaner form of travel.



The second part of the deal involves bp, which has supplied SAF to over 20 locations across three continents and continues to expand its business across all private jets and larger passenger aircraft.

