Heathrow, Neste, and Vitol Sustainable Aviation Partners

The UK airport, Heathrow, is working with Vitol Aviation and Neste to implement the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in its aircraft. Heathrow has trialled the alternative fuel supply in its aircraft as a ‘drop-in’ replacement for kerosene fossil fuel. Heathrow’s endeavour is a first for the aviation industry.

What is Sustainable Aviation Fuel?

SAF acts as a proven replacement for fossil fuels in aircraft. The fuel is evenly mixed with the standard kerosene fuel, and according to Neste, SAF is capable of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% compared to conventional fuel. The company has worked on the sustainable alternative for around a decade, as it began testing the fuel in jet engines as early as 2011.

The company produces its MY Renewable Jet Fuel from 100% renewable waste and residue materials, including waste animal fat and used cooking oil. According to its report, the results are obtained by mixing 50% of kerosene and 50% SAF.

“We are continuously supporting the aviation industry in its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. We are pleased that Vitol [is] enabling Neste MY SAF to be used at Heathrow, one of the leading global hub airports. We are also proud to play a role in lower-emission travel to the G7 conference, where sustainability will be one of the key topics,” says Jonathan Wood, Renewable Aviation at Neste Vice President Europe.