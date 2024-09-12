Forest Carbon wins Sustainable Consultancy Award

The Sustainability Consultancy Award

Honouring consulting firms providing strategic, effective guidance for sustainability, the Sustainable Consultancy Award at the Global Sustainability and ESG Awards 2024 shortlisted companies were:

Schneider Electric

KEO International Consultants

Verco

LRQA

These consulting firms demonstrate exceptional sustainability expertise through innovative strategies and solutions that have wide impact. Not only this, but the companies apply these sustainability principles within their own operations and values too.



Highly Commended: Schneider Electric & KEO International Consultants

In a rapidly evolving sustainability landscape, two consultancies stand out for their innovative approaches and far-reaching impact. Schneider Electric and KEO International Consultants have both demonstrated exceptional expertise in driving sustainable practices across industries and regions.

Schneider Electric's Sustainability Consulting division has made significant strides in supply chain decarbonisation. Their pioneering programmes have engaged over 2,000 suppliers, representing more than 40 TWh of electricity demand. A standout initiative is the 'buyer cohort' model, which enables smaller suppliers to collectively pursue power purchase agreements (PPAs). This approach has led to the formation of six multi-buyer cohorts across various markets, with one operational cohort in North America already securing 250,000 MWh of renewable electricity.

Meanwhile, KEO International Consultants has been at the forefront of sustainable urban development in the Middle East. The firm has been involved in over 90 sustainability initiatives in the region over the past year, including securing the Middle East's first LEED Platinum certification under LEED Cities and Communities for new developments. KEO's innovative digital tools, such as the 'GreenPort™' and 'iCRBN™', have revolutionised environmental site monitoring and city-scale carbon accounting, respectively.

Both firms have also made significant internal commitments to sustainability. Schneider Electric aims to cut emissions from its top 1,000 suppliers by 50% by 2025 through its Zero Carbon Project, while KEO has set ambitious targets to reduce its overall greenhouse gas emissions by 35% from its 2022 baseline by 2030.

These consultancies are not only advising on sustainability but actively shaping industry standards. Schneider Electric's Energize programme, a collaboration among 21 global pharmaceutical companies, has been recognised for its impact on renewable electricity adoption in supply chains. KEO, on the other hand, is leading the way in waste management and landfill gas capture, contributing to significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions across the Middle East.