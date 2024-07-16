How Schneider Electric Boosts ESG at the Paris Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics in 2020 is estimated to have produced 2.73 million tonnes of CO2 despite having almost no spectators.
The Paris 2024 Olympics aims to cut emissions by half compared to those of London 2012 and Rio 2016 - both events that spectators did attend, bringing average emissions up to 3.5 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent.
This goes alongside the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) initiatives to make the Games more responsible, sustainable and inclusive.
All remaining unavoidable emissions from the 2024 games will be offset through carbon capture and avoidance projects.
Schneider Electric is an official supporter of climate contribution projects for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games with its subsidiary EcoAct.
Olivier Blum, Executive Vice President for Energy Management Business at Schneider Electric says: “Schneider Electric and sustainability go a long way back. It has and will continue to be at the core of everything we do.
“Recent years, if anything, have been a reminder that none of this is enough.
“With only 10 years to achieve the Paris Agreement and limit temperature rise to 1.5°C, we need to accelerate our sustainability efforts while giving more people access to energy and equal opportunities.”
Paris 2024 international programme
Paris 2024, Schneider Electric with EcoAct and Abatable have committed €10.7m (US$11.6m) to fund the Paris 2024 international programme.
The programme will fund the implementation of nine projects close to the equator, one of the areas hardest hit by climate change.
These international projects will make it possible to sequester or avoid almost 1.5 million tonnes of traceable energy quota CO2.
Paris 2024 says projects implemented through this programme are subject to “very strict” monitoring to ensure the expected results are achieved.
Schneider Electric with EcoAct have presented three climate contribution projects to support these goals in Senegal, Rwanda and Vietnam.
Emilie Alberola, General Director of EcoAct for South Europe says: “As the world expert in carbon market and project development, EcoAct, a Schneider Electric company, is proud to support Paris 2024 in the selection and monitoring of three climate contribution projects.
“These projects will not only sequester carbon and reduce carbon emissions, but also bring numerous co-benefits for local communities, who are on the frontline of climate change”.
Each of these projects has undergone rigorous evaluation, meeting the highest certification standards and additional requirements set by Paris 2024 to ensure their ongoing effectiveness and long-term impact.
Livelihood mangrove restoration in Senegal
Senegal has lost 45,000 hectares of mangroves since the 1970s through droughts, deforestation and urbanisation.
Mangroves are biodiversity-rich ecosystems, providing habitats for thousands of species from bacteria to barnacles.
These trees also serve as filtration systems, preventing influx of saline water which protects arable land.
Rebuilding mangrove forests will help to restore rice paddies and boost fish stocks in Senegal.
Livelihoods Funds is working with the Senegalese NGO Océanium to restore mangrove forests, with 80 million trees already replanted.
Schneider Electric and EcoAct selected this project to support Paris 2024’s ESG goals.
The project also achieves exceptional levels of social mobilisation, involving 350 villages and 100,000 people.
Nyaga water access in Rwanda
In Rwanda, 43% of the population do not have access to safe drinking water within 30 minutes.
This means rural populations drink unsafe water most of the time and children spend time collecting water, keeping them out of schools.
The World Health Organisation says that “access to safe water is one of the most effective instruments in promoting health and reducing poverty”.
The Nyaga project is rehabilitating wells to provide access to safe drinking water.
This project has been selected by Schneider Electric and EcoAct to support the sustainability goals of Paris 2024.
So far, 108 wells have been rehabilitated, benefiting more than 35,000 people.
This also reduces the wood used to boil water for safety, reducing deforestation and CO2 emissions.
Cam An Nam solar in Vietnam
Vietnam is rapidly industrialising, requiring large increases in energy use.
The country’s total energy consumption doubled between 2010 and 2020, and in 2021 80% of this power came from fossil fuels and less than 5% from solar and wind energy.
Vietnam has pledged to be carbon neutral by 2025, so it is accelerating development of renewable energies.
The Cam An Nam commune is located in the Khanh Hoa province in Eastern Vietnam.
A 50 megawatt photovoltaic power plant was developed in the Can An Nam Solar project, creating 38 jobs and benefits for local communities.
Schneider Electric and EcoAct present this project in line with the ESG requirements for Paris 2024.
