How Schneider Electric Boosts ESG at the Paris Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics in 2020 is estimated to have produced 2.73 million tonnes of CO2 despite having almost no spectators.

The Paris 2024 Olympics aims to cut emissions by half compared to those of London 2012 and Rio 2016 - both events that spectators did attend, bringing average emissions up to 3.5 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent.

This goes alongside the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) initiatives to make the Games more responsible, sustainable and inclusive.