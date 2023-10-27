Net Zero LIVE: the meeting place for sustainability leaders

February 2022 was where it all began. The year prior marked BizClik’s venture into the hybrid event space while the effects of the pandemic slowly whittled away. Sustainability LIVE London was the first event that welcomed global corporations, startups, and innovators from across the business landscape to discuss the next steps for their businesses.

While plans go ahead for the 2024 instalment of the hybrid business conference, there is more to come from the portfolio, which encompasses Sustainability Magazine, Energy Digital Magazine, EV Magazine, and Sustainability LIVE.

Net Zero LIVE will make its debut

On the 6th March 2024, another two-day conference joins the lineup. Net Zero LIVE brings together a diverse business audience with a twist. The event will be separated into four key themes.

Sustainability LIVE: Organisational leaders will discuss the business case for corporate environmental and social impact in line with economic growth.

EV LIVE: A focus on electrification, charging, and the evolution of all-electric transport, this diverse topic will feature mobility experts, automotive firms, charging companies, and divulge the energy and connectivity requirements of a prosperous e-mobility system.

Energy LIVE: Supported by Energy Digital Magazine feature companies, this stage will cover the shift from coal burning to wind, solar, hydroelectric and nuclear. Renewable energy is evolving at a rapid pace, and all industries are part of the transition.

Scope 3 LIVE: To generate a lasting impact companies must emphasise the importance of building better relationships with their supply chains to reduce Scope 3 emissions.

A holistic sustainability speaker lineup

The list of speakers for Net Zero LIVE is growing fast, with many already confirmed for the two-day conference. Those who attended previous events held by BizClik will recognise some familiar faces from the realms of technology, consumer goods, supply chain, consulting, and energy.

Who’s confirmed their place at Net Zero LIVE?

The evolving speaker list can be viewed HERE.

Why should you join Net Zero LIVE?

This holistic event covers all of the necessary corporate conversations. It’s not just about inviting companies to hear from the global leaders in sustainability. Net Zero LIVE continues the same great format leveraged by its sister events to enable a great viewer experience, but also encourages networking among attendees in a hope that this influences the future.

Responses from our Sustainability LIVE speakers

Linda Freiner, Group Head of Sustainability at Zurich Insurance:

“I very much enjoyed joining the event and as I said in my post session interview, I thought it was really good to offer attendance both in person and virtually to give people an option that doesn’t include long travels to attend the event. I also thought there was a good mix of audience from a responsibility, expertise and generational point of view.”

Sven Wiltink, Global Senior Director Sustainability at Radisson Hotel Group:

“Sustainability Live brings together the knowledge and expertise needed to turn action into impact. [It's paramount that this is done] without leaving anyone behind and the variety of sessions and speakers helps drive this. Lastly, I want to thank your efficient team for the smooth process back of house.”

Anna Pierce, Director of Sustainability at Tate & Lyle:

"Thank you for the opportunity to share Tate & Lyle’s regenerative agriculture journey. While there are challenges there are also tremendous opportunities to make a difference."

James Robey, Global Head of Sustainability at Capgemini:

“Events like these are important for sharing and shaping ideas: it’s only by collaborating across industries that we’ll create the new global systems needed for a #sustainablefuture.”

Sign up to Net Zero LIVE

If tickets sell at the speed of Sustainability LIVE, then the QEII Centre will be packed with speakers and attendees in the thousands. To find out more about Net Zero LIVE and get the Early Bird Ticket Offer, click HERE.

The hybrid conference format allows for viewing across the globe, so we urge viewers from all countries to just us in person or online.





Sponsorship opportunities for Net Zero LIVE are still open. For more information on how you can support one of the four stages, click HERE.

