Net Zero LIVE welcomes Henkel’s CSO as an event speaker
The owner of a number of well-known brands, Henkel is a major player in the consumer goods industry and its ability to pivot to more sustainable products is governed by its top-down approach to reducing its impact on the planet.
The company owns brands like Schwarzkopf, UniBond, Pritt, and Colour Catcher, which are disposable—the kind of product that requires significant adaptation to make it more circular and suitable for a sustainable world.
Representing the company at Net Zero LIVE, we’ve confirmed Ulrike Sapiro, Chief Sustainability Officer at Henkel, and will likely uncover some of the latest developments in the company’s products and strategies to reduce its carbon footprint, contribution to waste, and building a circular system for consumer goods products.
The journey to Chief Sustainability Officer
Sapiro is a key sustainability figure for the company with a history of water stewardship and sustainable agriculture work alongside many other efforts to reduce the impact of her industry.
Previously she worked for The Coca-Cola Company and, prior to that, Thames Water. In these roles she acted as a driving force for change with European influence and external affairs experience. Understanding that sustainability is all about engagement, she leverages this experience in line with that of her Director positions to build a sustainable product business.
Key responsibilities she holds at Henkel include steering global environmental; social and governance (ESG), overseeing the developments in packaging strategy and product innovation. Her main role in this area is to highlight and address the key sustainability issues and scrutinise products to make them compliant.
Meet Henkel’s CSO at Net Zero LIVE
Net Zero LIVE is the inaugural event of this title and encompasses all emission reduction efforts by the world’s leading companies. Providing this experience in a hybrid format. Hosted at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London, the event will play host to a variety of industry professionals with opportunities to network and share their strategies and ideas to collectively generate more impact for businesses.
Join the conversation at Net Zero LIVE or feature your business as a sponsor of the hybrid event.
