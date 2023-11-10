Net Zero LIVE welcomes Henkel’s CSO as an event speaker

The owner of a number of well-known brands, Henkel is a major player in the consumer goods industry and its ability to pivot to more sustainable products is governed by its top-down approach to reducing its impact on the planet.

The company owns brands like Schwarzkopf, UniBond, Pritt, and Colour Catcher, which are disposable—the kind of product that requires significant adaptation to make it more circular and suitable for a sustainable world.

Representing the company at Net Zero LIVE, we’ve confirmed Ulrike Sapiro, Chief Sustainability Officer at Henkel, and will likely uncover some of the latest developments in the company’s products and strategies to reduce its carbon footprint, contribution to waste, and building a circular system for consumer goods products.

The journey to Chief Sustainability Officer

Sapiro is a key sustainability figure for the company with a history of water stewardship and sustainable agriculture work alongside many other efforts to reduce the impact of her industry.

Previously she worked for The Coca-Cola Company and, prior to that, Thames Water. In these roles she acted as a driving force for change with European influence and external affairs experience. Understanding that sustainability is all about engagement, she leverages this experience in line with that of her Director positions to build a sustainable product business.

Key responsibilities she holds at Henkel include steering global environmental; social and governance (ESG), overseeing the developments in packaging strategy and product innovation. Her main role in this area is to highlight and address the key sustainability issues and scrutinise products to make them compliant.

