Ryanair sets its sights on net-zero emissions in aviation

Ryanair reduces its carbon footprint

Aviation is responsible for around 12% of global travel emissions, which has been noticed by both airlines and fuel providers, as well as the developers of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). As part of its sustainability commitment, Ryanair has outlined some of its intentions, of which one is to invest heavily in SAF. This is one of the six pillars that Ryanair focuses on in relation to environmental issues. The others include:

Investment in new energy-efficient technology

Decarbonisation of company-wide operations

Source and participate in carbon offsetting programmes

Decarbonisations the supply chain

Formally support government environmental policies and reform

Ryanair Group ’s overall goal for net-zero carbon emissions is expected to be completed by the year 2050, but in the meantime, the firm will implement 12.5% SAF by 2030 and, in the same period, reduce its emissions by 10%.

The group operates other airlines, including Malta Air, Lauda and Buzz and is committed to making them the cleanest and greenest airlines in Europe. The firm is also working on other criteria to develop its services, including the adoption of its new Boeing 737s—cutting noise pollution by 40%.

The firm also expects 32% of its emissions reduction to be achieved through technological and operational innovation, 34% will be delivered by the implementation of SAF, 10% from the introduction of the Single European Sky initiative, and the remaining 24% will be achieved through carbon offset programmes.