Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week – The Future of Net Zero

Navigating scope 3 emissions and client impact

Tim Adamson opens the discussion by outlining Citi’s approach to reducing emissions, particularly its Scope 3 emissions, which are primarily linked to client financing.

“For Citi, approximately 97% of our emissions are in scope 3,” Tim explains, noting that the bank’s net-zero success depends on the performance of its clients.

Citi’s strategy involves setting emissions reduction targets in line with the Paris Agreement and encouraging clients to align their own goals.

However, Tim acknowledges the sectoral differences in decarbonisation with some industries, such as transportation, showing faster progress than others, like heavy industrial sectors.

He emphasises that Citi’s role is to support clients’ transitions while balancing economic demands. “Our clients’ success is our success,” he remarks, adding that banks must consider the nuances of each industry’s transition journey.

Rahul Sareen from AWS echoes this, noting that AWS focuses on helping clients manage their emissions data and improve their sustainability reporting. Many clients struggle with gathering and standardising data, which is essential for informed decision-making in sustainability.

AWS’s AI and data solutions aim to streamline data management and reporting processes, helping organisations like global automotive and mining companies automate workflows, reduce data processing times and ensure compliance.