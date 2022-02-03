Transport weighs down Denmark's world-leading energy policy

Germanwatch's Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) chose Denmark as the fourth best-performing country with positions 1, 2, and 3 unoccupied as "no country performs well enough" to earn a podium finish.

It hits all the checklists to achieve high ratings in greenhouse gas (GHG) Emissions, Renewable Energy, and Climate Policy and gets a medium rating for Energy Use category.

In 2020, the country pledged a 2030 target of a 70% emissions reduction and climate neutrality by 2050. CCPI experts say its climate neutrality goal might be reached a decade early based on current performance.

Danish energy policy includes several energy efficiency improvements such as energy labelling of buildings and appliances, building codes focused on energy consumption, electricity-saving trusts, and energy efficiency obligation schemes — all in an attempt to minimise energy use and energy waste. The country is also known as a leader in wind power, with leading energy company Danish Oil and Gas (DONG) transforming itself in a decade into the world’s largest offshore wind developer, Ørsted.



Still, the independent Danish Council on Climate Change noted that several sectors might need improved initiatives and measures, especially transport.

It has managed to attract plenty of attention with plans for a US$34-billion energy island, detailed in the video below.