TfL: Tram-Like Buses to Decarbonise London's Transport
To reach its ambitious goal of net zero carbon by 2030, the city of London must adopt several green transport initiatives.
Transport for London (TfL) has announced that new ‘zero-emission’ electric buses, that are powered by pantograph technology, will run on London’s 358 route from Wednesday.
The vehicles can be charged in as little as six minutes at both ends of the route due to the arm-like structure that is attached to the roof of the bus.
These vehicles mark the end of a collaboration between TfL, Go-Ahead London and Spanish supplier Irizar.
Mete Coban, London's Deputy Mayor for the environment explained how having electric bus fleets is "key to the mayor’s aims of cleaning up London’s toxic air and making London a net-zero carbon city by 2030".
Vision for London
Significant progress has been made in London to enhance transport sustainability, with over 1,700 zero-emission buses now in service.
Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, has demonstrated his commitment to improving transport across London through ‘The Mayor’s Transport Strategy’.
By 2041, the strategy strives for 80% of all trips across London to be made by cycle, on foot or using public transport.
He has also pledged a target for London to be net zero carbon by 2030 and zero waste by 2050 - ‘the Accelerated Green pathway’ - a pathway adopted in 2022.
This pathway included several goals, including reducing the car vehicle kilometres travelled by 27% by 2030.
Tom Joyner, managing director of Go-Ahead London, said: "I am incredibly proud of the strides we've made this year in our journey toward a zero-emission future.
"This includes the exciting launch of the 358 route and the expansion of our pantograph technology, both strong testaments to our commitment to cleaner air and healthier communities."
The new ‘zero-emission’ electric buses
The new buses will run along London’s 358 route, which runs between Crystal Palace and Orpington.
20 of the buses and the two pantograph chargers have been supplied by Spanish company, Irizar.
To accommodate the vehicles, several changes had to be made to Orpington station, including -
- Stop D will operate alongside services that already depart from here (B14, R1, R3, R4, R6, R9 and the non- TfL route 477)
- Stop D will also become the departure point for three services taken from Stop F
- Stop E will stay the stop for seven routes - 358, 684, R1, R4, R5, R8, R10
- Stop F will turn into the stop for route 51
Lorna Murphy, director of buses at TfL, said: "Installing new rapid-charging pantograph infrastructure on one of London’s longest bus routes is an innovative step forward, helping us to run cleaner, greener services that get Londoners where they need to be."
To help progress in reaching the mayor’s ‘Vision Zero’ goal - which states that all serious injuries and deaths by London’s transport network will be eliminated by 2041 - the fleet of 20 vehicles will also include several safety features.
- Audible warnings to alert pedestrians and road users
- Camera monitoring instead of mirrors
- Speed-limiting technology
- Improved seat design
- Slip protection features
- USB charging ports
- Palm-operated assistance buttons
As drivers will no longer need to return to garages to charge the buses, these vehicles hope to bring significant financial benefits to TfL and London’s wider transport network.
