TfL: Tram-Like Buses to Decarbonise London's Transport

To reach its ambitious goal of net zero carbon by 2030, the city of London must adopt several green transport initiatives.

Transport for London (TfL) has announced that new ‘zero-emission’ electric buses, that are powered by pantograph technology, will run on London’s 358 route from Wednesday.

The vehicles can be charged in as little as six minutes at both ends of the route due to the arm-like structure that is attached to the roof of the bus.

These vehicles mark the end of a collaboration between TfL, Go-Ahead London and Spanish supplier Irizar.