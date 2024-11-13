Top 10: Green Transport Solutions
As companies and countries alike work towards net zero and decarbonising operations, green transport solutions have a key part to play.
These encompass a range of eco-friendly alternatives designed to reduce the environmental impact of transportation and aim to lower greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality and promote sustainable urban mobility.
We’ve taken a look at some of the key solutions supporting the future of sustainable transport.
10. Cycling Infrastructure
City: Copenhagen
Prime Minister of Denmark: Mette Frederiksen
Interim Lord Mayor of Copenhagen: Lars Weiss
Product: Copenhagen Bicycle Superhighways
Cycling promotes sustainable mobility, reduces traffic congestion and lowers greenhouse gas emissions.
By providing dedicated bike lanes, secure parking and safe crossings, cities encourage more people to choose cycling over motorised transport.
This shift not only decreases reliance on fossil fuels but also improves air quality and public health by reducing pollution and promoting physical activity.
Cycling infrastructure can also be cost-effective to implement compared to road expansions for cars, making it an efficient way to enhance urban mobility and foster a more sustainable future for communities.
Copenhagen has pioneered the concept of bicycle superhighways, creating a network of wide, protected bike lanes that connect the city centre to surrounding suburbs.
These superhighways feature smooth surfaces, traffic light coordination and safe crossings to encourage cycling as a primary mode of transport.
The city has invested more than US$150m in cycling infrastructure since 2005, resulting in 49% of all trips to work or education in Copenhagen now being made by bicycle.
This has led to a 30% reduction in carbon emissions from transport in the city since 1995.
9. Synthetic Fuels
Company: Porsche
CEO: Oliver Blume
Head of Politics, External Relations and Sustainability: Daniela Rathe
Product: Porsche eFuels
Synthetic fuels are combustible substances created through chemical processes, typically combining hydrogen and carbon molecules.
Unlike fossil fuels, they can be produced from renewable sources, making them a more environmentally friendly alternative.
Synthetic fuels include e-diesel, e-kerosene and e-methanol — which can be used in existing combustion engines without major modifications — significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional fuels.
They offer a way to decarbonise hard-to-electrify sectors like aviation and shipping, while utilising existing fuel distribution infrastructure. However, current production costs remain a challenge for widespread adoption.
Porsche is investing in the development of synthetic fuels, or eFuels, as a carbon-neutral alternative for internal combustion engines.
These fuels are produced using renewable energy, water and CO₂ captured from the air.
The company claims that eFuels can reduce CO₂ emissions by up to 85% compared to conventional fuels.
8. Public Transport
Company: Transport for London
Commissioner: Andy Lord
Head of Sustainability and Corporate Environment: Sam Longman
Product: London's Zero-Emission Bus Fleet
Public transport is a crucial green transport solution as it significantly reduces the number of individual vehicles on the road, thereby lowering greenhouse gas emissions and traffic congestion.
Buses, trains and trams can carry many passengers simultaneously, making them far more efficient than private cars. A full bus can replace dozens of cars, drastically cutting carbon footprints per passenger.
Many public transport systems are transitioning to electric or hybrid vehicles, including Transport for London (TfL). The government body is transitioning its entire bus fleet to zero-emission vehicles by 2034.
London has already introduced more than 800 zero-emission buses, including electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles.
This initiative is expected to reduce London's transport emissions by 45% by 2030. TfL estimates that each electric double-decker bus saves about 23 tonnes of CO₂ per year compared to a diesel bus.
7. Biofuels
Company: Shell
CEO: Wael Sawan
President of Shell Aviation: Raman Ojha
Product: Shell Aviation Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)
Biofuels offer a renewable alternative to fossil fuels, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions — advanced biofuels, derived from waste materials and non-food crops, can cut CO₂ emissions by up to 90% compared to conventional fuels.
They can be used in existing engines without major modifications, making them a practical option for immediate implementation.
Biofuels also contribute to energy security by reducing dependence on oil imports and can stimulate rural economies through feedstock production. They offer a sustainable solution for hard-to-decarbonise sectors like aviation and heavy-duty transport.
Shell Aviation is pioneering the use of SAF to reduce emissions in the aviation industry. SAF is produced from sustainable feedstocks and can reduce lifecycle CO₂ emissions by up to 80% compared to conventional jet fuel.
Shell has supplied SAF to airlines at several major airports, including Amsterdam Schiphol and San Francisco International.
The company aims to produce two million tonnes of SAF per year by 2025, which could potentially reduce aviation emissions by 1.6 million tonnes of CO₂ annually.
Raman Ojha, President of Shell Aviation, says: “SAF is the only scalable in-sector solution for decarbonising aviation.”
6. Hydrogen Fuel
Company: Iberdrola
CEO: Armando Martínez Martínez
Chief Sustainability Officer: Augustin Delgado Martín
Product: Iberdrola Green Hydrogen
Hydrogen fuel is a clean energy carrier that can be produced from various sources, including renewable electricity through water electrolysis.
When used in fuel cell vehicles, hydrogen combines with oxygen to generate electricity, with water vapour as the only emission.
This makes hydrogen fuel a green transport solution, offering zero tailpipe emissions and potentially low lifecycle carbon footprint when produced from renewable sources.
Hydrogen fuel cells are more efficient than traditional internal combustion engines and can provide longer ranges and faster refuelling times compared to battery EVs. They are particularly suitable for heavy-duty transport, long-haul trucking and applications where battery weight or charging time is a concern.
As infrastructure develops, hydrogen fuel has the potential to significantly reduce transport-related greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution.
Iberdrola is investing heavily in green hydrogen production for transport applications. The company is developing Europe's largest green hydrogen plant for industrial use in Puertollano, Spain, with a 100MW solar photovoltaic plant, a 20MWh battery system and a 20MW electrolyser.
This facility is expected to produce 3,000 tonnes of green hydrogen annually, potentially reducing CO₂ emissions by up to 48,000 tonnes per year.
Iberdrola aims to produce 350,000 tonnes of green hydrogen per year by 2030, which could significantly reduce emissions in heavy transport and industry sectors.
5. Efficient Logistics
Company: UPS
CEO: Carol B. Tomé
Product: UPS ORION (On-Road Integrated Optimization and Navigation)
Efficient logistics refers to the optimised management of resources, transportation and distribution processes to minimise waste, reduce costs and improve overall supply chain performance. It involves strategic planning, route optimisation, inventory management and the use of advanced technologies to streamline operations.
Efficient logistics is a green transport solution because it significantly reduces the environmental impact of moving goods.
By optimising routes and consolidating shipments, it minimises fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.
Improved inventory management reduces waste and the need for excessive storage. Additionally, efficient logistics often incorporates multimodal transportation, utilising more environmentally friendly options like rail or water transport where possible.
These practices not only cut costs but also substantially lower the carbon footprint of supply chains, contributing to more sustainable business operations and a cleaner environment.
UPS has developed ORION, an advanced route optimisation system that uses algorithms to determine the most efficient delivery routes.
This system considers factors such as traffic patterns, package loads and delivery commitments to create the most fuel-efficient routes.
Since its full deployment in 2016, ORION has helped UPS reduce the distance driven by its delivery vehicles by 100 million miles annually, saving 10 million gallons of fuel and reducing CO₂ emissions by about 100,000 metric tonnes per year.
“At UPS, we don’t just deliver packages — we deliver opportunities,” says Carol. “We’re driving innovation, advancing sustainability and investing in our workforce because we know that our organisation can be a catalyst for positive change.
“I’m proud of the progress we’ve made toward our goals — together, there’s no limit to what we can accomplish.”
4. Sustainable Fuel for Cargo Transport
Company: Maersk
CEO: Vincent Clerc
Head of Corporate Sustainability & ESG: Lene Serpa
Product: Maersk ECO Delivery
Sustainable fuel is revolutionising cargo transport, making it more sustainable across various modes.
In maritime shipping, wind-assisted propulsion systems like rotor sails and wing sails are being implemented on cargo vessels, reducing fuel consumption by up to 20%.
For short-haul flights, electric aircraft are emerging as a viable option for cargo transport, offering zero-emission operations and reduced noise pollution.
In the case of ferries, electric and hybrid models are being introduced for short sea routes, significantly cutting emissions in coastal areas.
These innovations not only reduce the carbon footprint of cargo transport but also offer potential cost savings through reduced fuel consumption, contributing to a more sustainable global supply chain.
Maersk, the world's largest container shipping company, has introduced its ECO Delivery service, which uses sustainable biofuel to power vessels.
This biofuel is produced from waste cooking oils and can reduce CO₂ emissions by 85% compared to standard marine fuel.
Maersk has also ordered 19 carbon-neutral container vessels powered by green methanol, set to be delivered between 2024 and 2025.
These initiatives are part of Maersk's commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040, potentially reducing the company's annual CO₂ emissions by millions of tonnes.
3. Urban Planning
City: London
Prime Minister of the UK: Kier Starmer
Mayor of London: Sadiq Khan
Scheme : London's Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ)
Urban planning shapes how cities are designed and developed — and can promote sustainable mobility. By creating compact, mixed-use neighbourhoods, urban planners can reduce the need for long-distance travel and encourage walking, cycling and public transit use.
Implementing pedestrian-friendly streets, dedicated bike lanes and efficient public transportation networks makes sustainable transport options more accessible and appealing.
Urban planning also involves strategically locating amenities and services to minimise travel distances. Additionally, policies like transit-oriented development and car-free zones can significantly reduce reliance on private vehicles.
Effective urban planning can play a vital role in decreasing transport-related emissions, improving air quality and creating more livable, sustainable cities.
London has implemented an Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) to improve air quality and reduce carbon emissions in the city centre. Vehicles that don't meet strict emission standards must pay a daily charge to enter the zone.
On an average day, 96% of vehicles driving in London now meet the ULEZ emission standards, up from just 39% in 2017.
2. Smart Mobility Solutions
Company: Mercedes-Benz
CEO: Ola Källenius
Member of the Board of Management, responsible for Integrity, Governance and Sustainability: Renata Jungo Brüngger
Product: Mercedes-Benz Intelligent World Drive
Smart mobility solutions are innovative approaches that integrate advanced technologies, data analytics and intelligent systems to create more efficient, sustainable and user-friendly transportation networks.
These solutions encompass a wide range of applications, including:
- Real-time traffic management systems
- Multimodal transportation platforms
- Electric and autonomous vehicles
- Shared mobility services
- Smart parking solutions
- Integrated payment systems.
By leveraging technologies like IoT, AI and big data, smart mobility solutions optimise traffic flow, reduce congestion and lower emissions.
These solutions support sustainable transport by improving energy efficiency, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and encouraging more environmentally friendly travel choices.
Mercedes-Benz has developed the Intelligent World Drive, an advanced driver assistance system that uses artificial intelligence and connected vehicle technology to optimise traffic flow and reduce emissions.
This system includes features such as predictive speed adjustment, which anticipates traffic conditions and adjusts vehicle speed accordingly, and eco-routing, which calculates the most fuel-efficient route based on real-time traffic and topographical data.
The company estimates that if adopted widely, smart mobility solutions like the Intelligent World Drive could reduce urban traffic emissions by up to 20% through improved traffic flow and reduced congestion.
1. Electric Vehicles and Electric Vehicle Infrastructure
Company: Tesla
CEO: Elon Musk
Chief Sustainability Officer: Rohan Patel
Product: Tesla Supercharger Network
Tesla has been at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution, not only producing popular electric cars but also developing a comprehensive charging infrastructure to support them — the Tesla Supercharger network is a global system of fast-charging stations designed to make long-distance travel in electric vehicles practical and convenient. These chargers can provide up to 200 miles of range in just 15 minutes, addressing one of the primary concerns about electric vehicles – long charging times.
The network's strategic placement along major travel routes has been crucial in promoting the adoption of electric vehicles by alleviating range anxiety.
The environmental impact of this infrastructure is significant. Tesla estimates that its Supercharger network has enabled more than 10 billion electric miles of driving, potentially saving over 4 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions compared to equivalent travel in petrol-powered vehicles.
As well as this, Tesla is increasingly powering its Supercharger stations with renewable energy, with a goal to have 100% of charging powered by renewables in the near future.
Tesla's commitment to expanding and improving its charging infrastructure goes hand in hand with its vehicle production. The company's Model 3, its most affordable and widely adopted vehicle, has seen tremendous success. In 2022 alone, Tesla delivered more than 1.3 million vehicles globally, with the Model 3 accounting for a significant portion of these deliveries.
The environmental impact of Tesla's electric vehicles is substantial. The average Tesla car produces about 65% less lifetime CO₂ than an equivalent petrol car, even when accounting for battery production and electricity generation. With the increasing adoption of renewable energy for electricity production, this figure is expected to improve further.
“The point of all this was, and remains, accelerating the advent of sustainable energy, so that we can imagine far into the future and life is still good,” says Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla.
“That's what 'sustainable' means. It's not some silly, hippy thing — it matters for everyone.”
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand