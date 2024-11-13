Top 10: Green Transport Solutions

Cycling promotes sustainable mobility, reduces traffic congestion and lowers greenhouse gas emissions.

By providing dedicated bike lanes, secure parking and safe crossings, cities encourage more people to choose cycling over motorised transport.

This shift not only decreases reliance on fossil fuels but also improves air quality and public health by reducing pollution and promoting physical activity.

Cycling infrastructure can also be cost-effective to implement compared to road expansions for cars, making it an efficient way to enhance urban mobility and foster a more sustainable future for communities.

Copenhagen has pioneered the concept of bicycle superhighways, creating a network of wide, protected bike lanes that connect the city centre to surrounding suburbs.

These superhighways feature smooth surfaces, traffic light coordination and safe crossings to encourage cycling as a primary mode of transport.

The city has invested more than US$150m in cycling infrastructure since 2005, resulting in 49% of all trips to work or education in Copenhagen now being made by bicycle.

This has led to a 30% reduction in carbon emissions from transport in the city since 1995.

