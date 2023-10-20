Schneider Electric new hires for digital energy management

The UK is not to be singled out when considering the challenges of energy available, cost-of-living increases, and general electrification efforts. Despite its best efforts, there have been numerous setbacks to the all-electric vehicle (EV) supply chain and much of the country’s decarbonisation relies on renewable energy adoption.

In the second quarter of 2023, 41.1%of electricity generation was provided by renewable sources, which marks a major shift forward in reliability and the overall reduction in fossil-fuel-derived energy.

Declared the No.1 Sustainable Company by Sustainability Magazine, Schneider Electric is a key stakeholder in this change as the go-to parts provider for energy infrastructure developments across the country. In order to expand its offerings to the industry, the company is undergoing significant innovation in the manufacturing process to incorporate automated solutions that drive more efficient production of necessary components.

Digital energy management is also a key focus for the business, and the two newly hired VPs of Schneider Electric’s UK arm will be influential in bringing these strategies to fruition.

The new hires for digital energy management and automation

Having joined the team in 2011, Kristin Baker is now the VP Industrial & Process Automation for UK & Ireland at Schneider. This position is one dedicated to driving better efficiency in manufacturing organisations, reducing energy from production lines as well as the overall sustainability impacts.

“The appointment of two strong leaders is a huge asset at a truly exciting time,” says Kelly Becker, Zone President, Schneider Electric UK&I.

“Kristin Baker’s extensive knowledge of our business gained from various senior roles, including her most recent position as VP for Strategy & Business Development, is invaluable. Her strategic mindset and customer-centric approach will drive us forward while enabling us to continue delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet evolving customer needs”.