Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week – ABB’s Sustainability

ABB’s focus on energy efficiency and renewable energy

Anke highlights the challenges and opportunities ABB faces in supporting the renewable energy transition.

"We are at the heart of energy transition," she says, explaining that ABB is deeply involved in optimising energy systems and electrifying industries to reduce emissions.

Anke stresses that ABB’s solutions aim to support critical renewable energy and storage capacities, which must be tripled by 2030 to meet International Energy Agency (IEA) targets.

A crucial aspect of ABB's role is enhancing energy efficiency. Anke explains that energy efficiency improvements represent one of the best ways to minimise energy use.

Introducing the concept of variable speed drives in motors as a key technology to reduce energy waste, Anke highlights that with only 23% of electrical motors using drives, there is significant potential to improve energy efficiency across industrial applications.