ABB: Reducing Industrial Electronic Waste with Circularity

ABB also offers financial incentives for customers to exchange faulty parts for remanufactured or refurbished ones providing a cost-effective and sustainable solution to reduce waste.

When parts can’t be repaired or used for remanufacturing, ABB responsibly disposes of the waste, allowing customers to recover valuable materials and reduce reliance on virgin resources. In some cases, parts are disassembled, cleaned, inspected, reconditioned and reassembled to create remanufactured parts.

“The success of this programme has already been proven at industrial plants around the world where our customers have service agreements that enable them to play an active role in striving for a circular economy,” says Paul Sundt, Service Segment Manager at ABB Energy Industries.

“We hope to see this continue as more customers realise the value, and improved sustainability, that can be generated across their supply chain.”

