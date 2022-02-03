Klarna promotes sustainable fashion with Good On You

Sustainability is the challenge of today and while businesses could tackle it directly, they don’t have to do it alone. We have witnessed — and can expect to see more — companies building sustainable relationships with partner organisations. As 88% of consumers turn to brands to help them make more ethical, environmentally-friendly choices, Klarna is collaborating with Good On You, a sustainability fashion rating platform, to do just that.

Sustainability insights with Good On You

Following Deloitte’s research on consumer behaviour, it’s clear that mindsets are changing and shoppers are focusing more on the sourcing of the products they buy. Good On You collates reliable sources of data to inform consumers on sustainability by presenting it as a rating, making it clear for customers to see how sustainable products are.

Kathy Kearns, Head of Enterprise at Good On You, explains more about the sector and the demand for responsible sourcing and mitigating the potential for greenwashing. “The fashion industry urgently needs to make progress to address its impacts on people and the planet. At Good On You, we believe that shoppers have significant power to hold brands accountable, but with pervasive greenwashing, it can be challenging for consumers to see through all the sustainability spin,” says Kearns.