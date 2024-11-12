Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week – PepsiCo Decarbonisation

Decarbonising operations: PepsiCo’s approach to Scope 1 and 2 emissions

PepsiCo has made substantial progress in reducing its direct emissions (Scope 1 and 2), which Jim attributes to a multi-faceted approach encompassing operational efficiency, employee engagement, and sustainable infrastructure.

Since 2015, PepsiCo has decreased its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 33%, including a 13% reduction in 2022 alone.

Jim notes that PepsiCo’s large, complex operations, which span beverage production and extensive food manufacturing, require a targeted approach that addresses each part of the supply chain.

A key component of this strategy is PepsiCo’s ‘Sustainable Operations from the Start’ programme, which ensures new facilities incorporate advanced energy efficiency standards and renewable energy from inception.

Jim cites PepsiCo’s new US$320m facility in Poland, which features rooftop solar, off-site solar and extensive electrification, as a model for sustainable design.

“These facilities have 30- to 50-year lifespans,” Jim explains, underscoring the importance of making long-term investments in green infrastructure.

Beyond infrastructure, PepsiCo’s fleet electrification efforts have also contributed to emissions reductions. In 2022, the company added 700 electric vehicles (EVs) to its fleet, including the launch of Tesla’s class-eight electric semi-trucks.

“The transition to EVs is crucial, but without an updated electric grid and charging infrastructure, progress is limited,” he notes, illustrating how system-level obstacles can hinder even the most well-planned sustainability initiatives.