UKL Wins Sustainable Supply Chain Award
UKL Enterprise wins Sustainable Supply Chain Award at the Global Sustainability & ESG Awards, 2024.
UKL Enterprise, an innovative Taiwanese textile firm, received two awards at the 2024 Global Sustainability Awards for huge advancements made in sustainable fabric manufacturing.
Adam Balczer, Sales Manager at UKL, was at the London ceremony to receive the awards. In an interview afterwards, he reflected on the night: “I’m speechless! It’s a memorable experience and I’m honoured that the judges decided our project was worth two awards.”
However, Adam was eager to emphasise that UKL’s sustainability mission is ongoing. “It doesn’t stop here,” he said. “Never stop innovating.”
In a similar vein, his advice to the wider sustainability community is to “never stop trying”. Achieving goals and reaching targets can be difficult in sustainability; it often involves reprogramming global behaviours, so Adam’s sentiment really resonates.
Meet UKL Enterprise
UKL, a Taiwanese textile firm, is making waves in sustainable supply chain management with its innovative approach to pineapple leaf fibre (PALF) production.
The company has developed a localised eco-system that addresses multiple sustainability challenges simultaneously, from waste reduction to carbon emissions mitigation and improved working conditions.
At the heart of UKL's initiative is the transformation of agricultural waste into valuable textile resources.
By purchasing pineapple leaves that would otherwise be burned, the company prevents the release of harmful gases whilst providing additional income to farmers.
The firm's automated fibre extraction process is both safe and environmentally friendly, using no chemicals and minimal water—a stark contrast to traditional textile production methods.
The environmental benefits of UKL's approach are significant. PALF production generates just 0.784 kg of CO2e per kilogram of fibre, substantially less than linen (7.3 kg CO2e) or polyester (5 kg CO2e). Water usage is equally impressive, with PALF requiring only 0.2 tonnes of water per kilogram of fibre, compared to cotton's 10 tonnes.
UKL's commitment to localisation is another standout feature.
By keeping its entire production process within a 200 km radius, the company has drastically reduced transportation-related emissions and fostered local economic growth.
This approach has created stable, well-paid jobs in rural Taiwan, helping to stem urban migration.
The company's efforts extend beyond mere production.
UKL has obtained a 'Grass Owl Certification' for its role in habitat restoration, highlighting its contribution to biodiversity conservation.
Furthermore, the firm is actively developing new products to utilise more agricultural waste, including towels, socks, and paper.
As UKL scales up its operations—having increased annual leaf collection from 18 to 54 tonnes—it stands as a compelling model for sustainable supply chain management in the textile industry and beyond.
Steven Downes, Editor-in-Chief, Sustainability Magazine, said: “It’s no secret that the textiles industry has a huge challenge in becoming sustainable. But, where there are businesses like UKL, hope endures. Congratulations to all at UKL for this deserved accolade.”
The awards
Launched in 2024, The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024 debuted at Sustainability LIVE London on 10, September.
The comprehensive programme acknowledges companies, professionals and projects that have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation and strategic thinking in a multitude of categories
The awards celebrate the best companies, professionals and projects in sustainability and ESG, and offer free entry for charities and NGOs.
“It was an honour to spotlight such a wide range of incredible companies at the inaugural Global Sustainability and ESG awards,” said Glen White, CEO of BizClik and Sustainability Magazine.
“At a time where it is crucial that companies are getting their sustainability strategy right, it is more important than ever to uplift and celebrate the frontrunners, the innovators and the pioneers who are developing innovative initiatives, projects and strategies that will have a positive impact on the planet for years to come.
“To host the awards during Sustainability LIVE London, where we’ve brought together thousands of the world’s brightest minds in sustainability, is an incredible moment for the sector to celebrate, we encourage many more companies to enter our Awards for 2025.
“Thanks to every company that entered - I say ‘just keep going on your journey’ and a big Congratulations to every company who was shortlisted, highly commended and of course to our 15 winners – we appreciate your input more than you know.”
The Sustainable Supply Chain Award
Created to recognise companies that implement sustainability initiatives in their supply chains, the Sustainable Supply Chain Award shortlist is:
- Asahi Europe and International
- Yogi Tea
- Marble
- CarrefourSA
These companies have all integrated ecological, social, and ethical considerations into its supply chain, influencing supplier and customer sustainability in the process. They all presented tangible results in terms of environmental and social impacts. Their supply chain initiatives set a shining example of sustainability, and can be leveraged by other organisations.
Highly Commended: Asahi Europe and International & Yogi Tea
Yogi Tea and Asahi Europe and International (AEI) are the highly commended companies for the Sustainable Supply Chain Award.
Yogi Tea, drawing inspiration from ayurvedic traditions, has adopted a holistic approach to sustainability and implemented regenerative agriculture practices across its global supply chain, from Guatemala to Nepal. Rather than imposing rigid guidelines, Yogi Tea supports locally-designed pilot projects and scales successful initiatives.
This collaborative strategy has resulted in tangible outcomes, including the production of 15 tonnes of organic compost monthly in Sri Lanka and the training of 500 families in agroforestry systems in Guatemala.
Meanwhile, AEI, which manages 19 production facilities across eight European countries, has set ambitious targets through its Legacy 2030 programme.
The company aims to reduce supply chain carbon emissions by 30% and source all ingredients sustainably by 2030.
AEI's innovative approach is exemplified by its Radegast brewery in the Czech Republic, which has become Central Europe's first to use water extracted from atmospheric humidity for brewing.
Both companies emphasise collaboration and knowledge-sharing.
Yogi Tea actively participates in industry groups like the Sustainable Herbs Program and the Ethical Tea Partnership, while AEI's Campus Peroni programme brings together universities, research centres, and 1,500 barley farmers to advance sustainable cultivation practices.
The impact of these initiatives extends beyond environmental concerns. Yogi Tea's projects benefit thousands of farmers across multiple countries, while AEI's sustainability efforts have garnered recognition, including the 2023 SEAL Environmental Initiative award.
As the corporate world grapples with the complexities of sustainable supply chain management, Yogi Tea and AEI's approaches offer valuable insights into the power of holistic thinking, collaboration, and locally-tailored solutions.
The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024
The full list of awards categories and winners for 2024 is:
- Sustainability Strategy Award – Geopost
- ESG Programme Award – Liverpool FC
- Sustainable Finance Award – Scala Data Centers
- Diversity Award – Mitie
- Net Zero Award – Klarna
- Sustainable Supply Chain Award – UKL
- Sustainable Technology Award – DuPont Water Solutions
- Sustainable Consultancy Award – Forest Carbon
- Future Leader Award – Anastasia Le
- Executive of the Year Award – Preeti Srivastav
- Project of the Year Award – Amazon: The Amazon Global Refugee Challenge
- Lifetime of Achievement Award – Noel Anderson, Chief Sustainability Officer at American Red Cross
- AI in Sustainability Award – Ndustrial
- Social Enterprise Award – UKL
- Start-Up Award – EasyCep
