Goodwill & Walmart: Circularity and Traceability in Textiles

The organisation's impact extends beyond individual support.

By selling donated items through more than 3,300 retail stores in the U.S. and Canada, as well as online marketplaces, Goodwill generates revenue to fund its training programs and job placements.

This model not only helps individuals earn paychecks and build careers but also contributes significantly to the circular economy.

Goodwill’s role in the circular economy

Goodwill plays a critical role in powering the circular economy through its extensive retail network and commitment to keeping products in use.

In 2023, the organisation recovered the value of over 4.3 billion pounds of donated products.

This massive effort not only diverts a substantial amount of goods from landfills but also supports the development of skills training, job placement, and career advancement opportunities.

By operating multiple retail channels, Goodwill ensures that donated items find new homes and continued use.

This approach not only extends the lifecycle of products but also reduces the demand for new production, thereby conserving resources and minimising waste.

Through its model of accepting donations, reselling items, and reinvesting proceeds into community programs, Goodwill demonstrates how organisations can successfully combine social mission with environmental sustainability, making a significant impact on both the lives of individuals and the health of the planet.

“We are working with a variety of partners to determine how Goodwill can best lead in the textile-to-textile recycling market and develop a number of pathways for goods to minimise waste and maximise value through reuse, remanufacturing, and recycling,” says Steve Preston, Goodwill President and CEO.