Amazon’s Global Refugee Challenge wins Sustainability Award

Amazon's winning project was focused on tackling refugee crises around the world. The company has partnered with international charity Social Shifters to launch the Global Refugee Challenge, a programme aimed at empowering youth to develop sustainable solutions for the global refugee crisis.

The initiative, which ran in 2023/24, focuses on fostering grassroots innovation by providing a platform for young leaders to devise creative approaches to improve the lives of displaced people. Rea Ryan, who took the lead in this project, was delighted to win the award.

Rea is a Sustainability Practitioner who has just finished her apprenticeship in Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability with Amazon.

