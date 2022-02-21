Corporate gender equality is booming but the SDG needs work

Female representation and gender equality in workforce leadership grows, unevenly

The corporate world is making strides toward promoting gender equality in executive and C-suite positions. According to McKinsey's 2018 Women in the Workplace report , women hold 19% of executive roles.

Despite this little leap toward gender parity in the C-suite, women of colour tend to encounter major impediments to leadership roles. According to the McKinsey report, women of colour account for only 4% of C-suite positions. In addition, according to a 2019 Harvard Business Review analysis , there were no black women in positions of leadership in Fortune 500 companies.

Furthermore, equal opportunity for all women in middle or lower management, particularly in entry and mid-level leadership positions, remain unclear. Women make up 48% of all entry-level recruits but only 38% of first-level managers, per the most recent McKinsey data.

Women in leadership remain a rare sight, albeit are far more common one. Though women CEOs may be few in number, they do hold some positions of tremendous power.

Take Mary Barra , for example. Fortune Magazine ranked Barra as the fifth most powerful woman in business, and she is the first female CEO of General Motors .

Barra outlined GM's plans to roll out internal combustion engines and produce exclusively electric vehicles by 2025 in 2021. She also said that by 2040, GM would be carbon-neutral at all of its operations worldwide.

Another example is Rosalind Brewer , appointed CEO of Walgreens in 2021. Brewer is an accomplished leader in corporate America, and only the third Black woman and one of 41 women to lead a Fortune 500 company. She was formerly president and the first Black CEO of Sam's Club before joining Starbucks in 2017.

She was also Starbucks' first female and Black COO, and was essential to the company's diversity programmes, including its racial bias training. Brewer was named to Fortune's list of the 2020 Most Powerful Women in Business and Forbes' list of the 100 Most Powerful Women in the World in 2020.

A final - less well-known but meaningful - example, is Zein Malhas , the CEO of Blink, a neo or challenger bank that is disrupting the banking industry for the entire region . A Jordanian based in Amman, she was elevated to her current rank through her career at the Capital Bank of Jordan . Malhas is at the forefront of banking transformation in the Middle East.