EasyCep wins Start-Up Award at Global Sustainability Awards

EasyCep, a Turkish start-up, is making a difference in the electronics industry with its innovative approach to sustainability. The company has carved out a niche in refurbishing and reselling electronic devices, significantly reducing the environmental impact associated with new device production.

Samet Sarı, CMO of EasyCep, collected the Start-Up Award on behalf of his company and spoke proudly of the achievement: “It’s very exciting. It’s an honour to be here and to be a part of this organisation. It’s very important to us to have an impact in the sustainability business.

“We are changing the world by using a circular economy with smartphones.”

When asked for his one piece of sustainability advice, Samet said: “Money is important, but our children are much more important.”



At the heart of EasyCep's operation is a 4,000 square metre refurbishment facility where used devices are processed and given a new life. The company says that this process can lower carbon emissions and water usage by up to 80% compared to manufacturing new devices. Refurbishing a phone produces only 70 grams of waste, whilst the production of a new device can generate 239 grams.