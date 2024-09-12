EasyCep wins Start-Up Award at Global Sustainability Awards
EasyCep, a Turkish start-up, is making a difference in the electronics industry with its innovative approach to sustainability. The company has carved out a niche in refurbishing and reselling electronic devices, significantly reducing the environmental impact associated with new device production.
Samet Sarı, CMO of EasyCep, collected the Start-Up Award on behalf of his company and spoke proudly of the achievement: “It’s very exciting. It’s an honour to be here and to be a part of this organisation. It’s very important to us to have an impact in the sustainability business.
“We are changing the world by using a circular economy with smartphones.”
When asked for his one piece of sustainability advice, Samet said: “Money is important, but our children are much more important.”
At the heart of EasyCep's operation is a 4,000 square metre refurbishment facility where used devices are processed and given a new life. The company says that this process can lower carbon emissions and water usage by up to 80% compared to manufacturing new devices. Refurbishing a phone produces only 70 grams of waste, whilst the production of a new device can generate 239 grams.
EasyCep's business model extends beyond refurbishment. The company has established a comprehensive ecosystem, repurchasing used devices through online and offline channels and distributing refurbished products via an extensive sales network. In just two years, EasyCep has expanded to 150 retail shops, partnering with major retailers such as Migros and CarrefourSA to enhance its market reach.
By making technology more affordable and accessible, EasyCep is helping to bridge the digital divide for lower-income demographics. The company also runs educational initiatives to inform consumers about sustainable consumption practices.
To date, EasyCep has refurbished 400,000 devices, potentially extending their lifespans from three to ten years. This achievement not only represents significant resource conservation but also demonstrates the viability of circular economy principles in the electronics sector.
Steven Downes, Editor-in-Chief, Sustainability Magazine, said: “It’s fantastic to see EasyCep determinedly introducing circularity to the smartphone industry. Hopefully other businesses will now follow its example.”
The awards
Launched in 2024, The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024 debuted at Sustainability LIVE London on 10, September.
The comprehensive programme acknowledges companies, professionals and projects that have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation and strategic thinking in a multitude of categories
The awards celebrate the best companies, professionals and projects in sustainability and ESG, and offer free entry for charities and NGOs.
“It was an honour to spotlight such a wide range of incredible companies at the inaugural Global Sustainability and ESG awards,” said Glen White, CEO of BizClik and Sustainability Magazine.
“At a time where it is crucial that companies are getting their sustainability strategy right, it is more important than ever to uplift and celebrate the frontrunners, the innovators and the pioneers who are developing innovative initiatives, projects and strategies that will have a positive impact on the planet for years to come.
“To host the awards during Sustainability LIVE London, where we’ve brought together thousands of the world’s brightest minds in sustainability, is an incredible moment for the sector to celebrate, we encourage many more companies to enter our Awards for 2025.
“Thanks to every company that entered - I say ‘just keep going on your journey’ and a big congratulations to every company who was shortlisted, highly commended and of course to our 15 winners – we appreciate your input more than you know.”
The Start-Up Award
Recognising start-ups pioneering sustainability with innovative solutions and commitment to environmental and social impact, the shortlist for the Start-Up Award was:
- Circulayo
- Earth Finance
- Kosmode Health Singapore
- Ultrascale Digital Infrastructure
The Start-Up Award honours start-ups providing sustainable solutions or services to reduce environmental impact, enabling other companies to adopt sustainable practices in their operations.
Highly Commended: Earth Finance & Circulayo
Circulayo Limited, founded in 2021, focuses on waste management and sustainable product development. Its flagship offering, the Circulayo Flow Platform, leverages IoT and real-time analytics to optimise waste collection and processing. This system not only enhances recycling efficiency but also provides valuable data for implementing waste reduction strategies. Circulayo's AppNostic mobile application engages consumers in sustainability efforts through personalised tips and a reward system for eco-friendly behaviours.
Circulayo partners with local charities, donating tech-enabled reusable cups to hospitals and participating in urban renewal projects like Electric Daisy in Derby. The company reports helping clients achieve carbon neutrality and fulfilling commitments to a green circular economy.
Earth Finance, a seed-stage startup established in 2022, approaches sustainability from a strategic and financial perspective. They bridge the gap between corporate strategy, public policy, and climate finance to help organisations transition to lower-carbon operations. Earth Finance's services include designing transition strategies, reimagining business models, and identifying innovative financing solutions for sustainability projects.
Earth Finance convenes ecosystems of stakeholders across various sectors to drive systemic change. The company has brokered multi-million-dollar tax credit transfer deals to facilitate the creation of new clean energy sources.
The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024
Thanks to our esteemed panel of industry leaders who judged the awards:
- Adam Elman, Google EMEA
- Angela Hultberg, Kearney
- Steve Smith, Schneider Electric
- Sophie Graham, IFS
- Courtney Holm, The Holm Edit
- Professor Paolo Taticchi. OMRI, UCL School of Management
- Márcia Balisciano, RELX
- Jane Goodland, LSEG
- Rahul Sareen, AWS
- Kevin Dunckley, HH Global
- Alice Spencer, CISL
The full list of awards categories and winners for 2024 is:
- Sustainability Strategy Award – Geopost
- ESG Programme Award – Liverpool FC
- Sustainable Finance Award – Scala Data Centers
- Diversity Award – Mitie
- Net Zero Award – Klarna
- Sustainable Supply Chain Award – UKL
- Sustainable Technology Award – DuPont Water Solutions
- Sustainable Consultancy Award – Forest Carbon
- Future Leader Award – Anastasia Le
- Executive of the Year Award – Preeti Srivastav
- Project of the Year Award – Amazon: The Amazon Global Refugee Challenge
- Lifetime of Achievement Award – Noel Anderson, Chief Sustainability Officer at American Red Cross
- AI in Sustainability Award – Ndustrial
- Social Enterprise Award – UKL
- Start-Up Award – EasyCep
