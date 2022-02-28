Formula E promotes sustainability with electric motorsports

Beyond its net-zero status, what makes Formula E such an influential organisation?

Formula E was not created because the world needed another racing series. It was created to accelerate positive action around climate change, especially around emissions in cities and drive forward the development and uptake of electric vehicles. Having that purpose at the heart of the business and the sport always makes us go further with each race to become more and more sustainable.

We were the first sport in the world to achieve net-zero carbon since its inception in 2020, 10 years before UN recommendations. The most important thing for Formula E is to showcase to the world that this is feasible, and are delighted to see others take similar steps forward, such as the Premier League hosting its first net-zero carbon game last autumn.

We also partnered with UNICEF when it comes to their climate-related work (the Safe and Healthy Environment Fund) as we should all be racing and contributing towards better futures. We want to empower and educate the next generation so they can continue the fight against climate change, as well as be excited about how bright the future can be. That’s key to us and reiterates the true purpose of our ambition.

How does Formula E promote sustainability in its host countries?

In each host country, we want to showcase to fans, spectators, local authorities and of course the local population the power of electric racing and the huge advancements within e-mobility. Given they have no exhaust emissions and the rapid advancements in consumer technology, often taken from cars on our tracks, we firmly believe that decarbonising city centres and transport systems come from electrification, as outlined at COP26.

Formula E embodies sustainability and high-performance technology throughout all our teams. While it is encouraging to see an increasing number of businesses and organisations taking their sustainability credentials more seriously, we want to showcase the huge benefit and potential of incorporating sustainability in everything they do.

One of our key objectives is also “social progress” and this always starts by building consent, acceptance and support within the local communities hosting us. We work in each location with local schools, universities, charities, and businesses to create lasting positive impacts. We also host them at our events with money can’t buy experiences with our Teams and drivers.

We want to leave long-lasting impacts after the race, for example in partnership with DHL at the Mexico EPrix 2022 we created an “eating air pollution” mural in the heart of Mexico City that will absorb the air pollution from traffic and contribute to improving the air quality in the area.