GaiaLens' race for transparent, at-a-glance ESG reporting

Data-led ESG platform, GaiaLens , was established in 2021 with the aim of providing a data-driven, transparent, and real-time ESG-scoring analytics platform to institutional investors. The company firmly believes in environmental stewardship, social inclusion, and sound governance with a focus on cutting-edge technologies and the latest thinking in ESG investing.

Earlier this year, GaiaLens launched its one-of-a-kind, real-time ESG news service, GaiaLens Momentum, allowing investors to track ESG incidents and gather the latest available company data. Momentum captures and processes over 100,000 internet searches on more than 16,000 public companies every day across traditional news sources such as national media, specialist investment, and ESG trade media coverage, as well as relevant mentions on social media. This is most prominently evident in Momentum’s searches, which cover tweets from over 100 ESG thought leaders .

"GaiaLens Momentum helps investors see what is happening right now with companies’ ESG performance before it comes through in the ‘hard’ data. Processing this news data in real-time allows us to capture the ESG momentum of a given company and chart any progress in improving their overall ESG score,” Gordon Tveito-Duncan , co-founder and head of ESG Technology at GaiaLens, explained.