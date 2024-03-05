Article
Sustainability

Gokaldas Exports CSO speaks at Sustainability LIVE Singapore

By Georgia Wilson
March 05, 2024
Pranjal Jyoti Goswami, Chief Sustainability Officer at Gokaldas Exports Limited
Pranjal Jyoti Goswami, Chief Sustainability Officer at Gokaldas Exports Limited to speak at Sustainability LIVE Singapore

Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, Sustainability LIVE will return in 2024 to bring the biggest global businesses together to deliver insightful keynotes, fireside chats, and panel discussions sharing valuable knowledge and real-world experiences. 

When: 19 March 2024

Location: Singapore (Virtual)

Website: Sustainability LIVE Singapore

Join C-suite executives and peers from the sustainability world at Sustainability LIVE Singapore on 19, March - the ultimate virtual platform network for Singapore, connecting like-minded peers and companies throughout Asia.

To get your tickets, click here.

Pranjal Jyoti Goswami, Chief Sustainability Officer at Gokaldas Exports Limited

Taking part in The Sustainability Strategies Forum, Pranjal Jyoti Goswami, Chief Sustainability Officer at Gokaldas Exports Limited will be speaking at Sustainability LIVE Singapore. 

With more than two decades of experience in developing sustainability and social impact visions, Goswami enables organisations to take decisive actions and impart a positive impact on people, communities and the environment. 

Goswami specialises in strategy development, ESG, climate actions, SDG integration, project management, impact assessment, stakeholder engagement, business and human rights, occupational safety and health, environmental management, sustainability reporting, entrepreneurship, advocacy and capacity building.

Goswami has been a key contributor, helping organisations stay ahead of the curve when it comes to sustainability by providing insights that shape the strategic direction of the business.  

