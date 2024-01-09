Meet the Judges: The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024
What better way to celebrate the growth of Sustainability Magazine and the achievements of corporate players taking on a somewhat overwhelming challenge to decarbonise everything they do, and ensure that their businesses pave a way for more considerate enterprise?
Having started with such a long question, it’s no surprise that we’re talking about the Global Sustainability & ESG Awards, coming to London’s Business Design Centre on the 10th September (hosted in between days at Sustainability LIVE London 2024).
However, in the lead up to this inaugural event, there are four industry experts that will be working tirelessly to desire the award winners in a variety of categories encompassing environmental, social and governance (ESG) implications of business. At this point, we’d like to share some insight into who they will be and what makes them fit for the judging panel.
Schneider Electric’s advocate for decarbonisation through electrification
First up is one of our previous event speakers with a knack for engaging audiences, but also recognising key initiatives that drive corporate action forward. Steve Smith is the Head of Global Marketing: Energy Management Thought Leadership and Communications at Schneider Electric, and is a keen representative of the organisation and its impact on organisations when it comes to clean energy.
Smith began his journey with the company in 2010 and leapt into a communications role that saw him promoting the solutions of the multinational energy and automation management business. Although throughout his entire career to date he has focused on electrical and energy, Schneider Electric proves to be one of his longest commitments as climbed the ladder to showcase the work of the organisation. In his current role, Smith acts as a thought leader and spoke at the 2022 and 2023 Sustainability LIVE conferences.
A long-term business woman, now sustainability leader at Kearney
Another former speaker at Sustainability LIVE and a confident contributor to discussions on diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) among businesses, Angela Hultberg, Global Sustainability Director at Kearney, joins our judging panel. Previously working for the likes of Scania, IKEA, and other key firms, Hultberg shares inter-industry knowledge with the corporate world to help them formalise holistic ESG strategies.
Hultberg shared insights with us at the previous Sustainability LIVE London, where she spoke with Scott Birch, CCO of BizClik and also contributed massively to the Women in Sustainability discussion.
Google’s very own sustainability input
Google has been very active in the climate technology space and Adam Elman, Head of Sustainability - EMEA, shared the great achievements of the company in his latest keynote at Sustainability LIVE. Over the years, Elman worked with some big names and key initiatives to reduce the physical impact of business on the planet, namely projects related to retail with waste management and efficiency in mind.
Drawing on his experiences at the UK’s Marks and Spencer, as well as Amazon, Klöckner Pentaplast and WRAP, he not only serves Google’s efforts but also educates at King’s College London.
The UCL School of Management awards strategy and sustainability
Last, but not least, Professor Paolo Taticchi, brings an academic touch. Having worked with a number of educational platforms, Taticchi currently informs the next generation of managers and leaders on the nuances of sustainability for business.
He was part of a number of topical pieces addressing the idea of sustainable business to help inform and advise on efforts to decarbonisation and restore equity in the commercial environment.
To see the judges on the awards page, click HERE. You can also register your interest and nominate your business and partners to receive category recognition.
