Goodyear’s circular tyre  innovation for commercial vehicles

“The use of soybean oil in the majority of the Metro Miler G152 and G652 tyres in production today is a significant Goodyear innovation that reduces the amount of petroleum-based materials needed for production,” says Dustin Lancy, Commercial Product Marketing Manager, Goodyear North America .

“In these tires, soybean oil replaces about 11 liquid ounces of free-flowing petroleum oil per tyre – almost as much as a traditional soda can. Multiply that by a bus fleet of 1,600 buses, about the size used by some major metropolitan cities in the US, and that could mean the use of around 20 fewer barrels of oil.”

Decades of automotive made sustainable

This exciting new development fits with the company’s commitment to sustainable motoring as it implements more sustainable bio-based raw materials into its products—with the biggest challenge of its development being the retention of its high-quality performance. Using soybean oil allows Goodyear to leverage a circular economy and make the most of the readily available surplus.

The new product development also consists of new technology which is designed to increase the resistance to sidewall damage and increase the tread life of its Metro Miler G152s and G652s. As the tyres are for heavy use, they will feature reinforced shoulders and steel sidewalls to prolong their use and sidewalls tread wear indicators provide a clear sign that tyres are nearing the end of their lives.

The new tyre compounds are available to order and production has begun. They are also part of Goodyear’s Total Mobility platform, which presents customers with trusted products, high-quality service and a tyre management solution.

