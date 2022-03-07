How can I transition to a circular economy and why should I?

How to transition to a circular economy today

While more companies are starting to transition to the circular economy model, the world will not change overnight. The transition into a circular business model involves complex steps, but you can start by pursuing the basics.

Maximise products' lifetime

To keep a product circulating in the economy, durability, recyclability, and reuse need to be among be your companies' top considerations, when designing new products or packaging both in terms of components and materials.

Use environmentally friendly packaging

As roughly 8 million tonnes of plastic are dumped into the oceans every year, the use of environmentally friendly packaging is important. Consider using packaging made from mono-material plastics , bioplastics , and paper. Also, consider reusing packaging (as suggested in point 1 above) and reducing plastic components in packaging.

Use less hard to recycle components

Using less hard to recycle materials on your products and packaging means sending less waste to landfills, ensuring your products and packaging components circulate longer in the economy.

Making small, incremental changes will bring long term benefits and change, helping you adopt circular business models and join in the transition to the circular economy. There is a danger, in not moving now, of companies facing legislative and consumer consequences at a time when capitalism has never been more conscious, and supply chains are becoming more transparent.