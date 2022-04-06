How companies benefit from working with social enterprises

Greater market reach

According to Resonance , the majority of companies serve only 30% of the world’s population, leaving about 6 billion people untouched. These often include those below the poverty line or in geographically challenging areas. However, these markets offer long-term opportunities.

With their connections to local networks, social enterprises help companies reach these markets, offering deep insight into the needs, wants, and behaviours of the potentially profitable markets, while helping companies achieve their goals. These social enterprises also provide basic knowledge of the legal, regulatory, and political aspects of the markets.

New innovations

As social enterprises operate on the front lines, companies can benefit from innovations while watching from afar. Social enterprises are, by nature, eager to experiment and take risks. Through partnerships, social enterprises will provide companies with insights on what works and what does not in approaching emerging and geographically challenging markets.

Reduced supply chain risks

By partnering with social enterprises, companies can also minimise the supply chain risks they have to face. As discussed above, social enterprises can provide companies with insights into the data of emerging markets that may otherwise be unobservable without access to local communities. As above, social enterprises that are embedded in local communities can provide data on the behaviour, preferences, and buying choices in emerging markets.

More attractive to the workforce

Partnerships with social enterprises are almost always investments in sustainability and social impact. According to recent surveys, 53% of the workforce in the UK and over 70% of millennial workers in the US said corporate sustainability is one of the key factors in deciding where they want to work, signalling a growing awareness in the youths. Therefore, companies actively participating in making the world a better place, be it from an environmental or social perspective, are more attractive to the workforce of the future.

More attractive to the general market

Similarly, more and more people are becoming aware of the issue of social and environmental sustainability. A growing number of consumers and B2B partners take into consideration company sustainability performance prior to making purchases and partnership proposals. By building an image of a company that cares about environmental and social issues, businesses can secure their place in the market of the future.

Building an image is one thing; building an image with evidenced results and increased business success - that is a market-winner.