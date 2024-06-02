How is DS Smith Reducing One Billion Pieces of Plastic?
Plastic pollution is a global issue contributing to human rights infringement, reduction of biodiversity and the destruction of natural habitat.
Companies, governments and organisations around the world are working on reduction through recycling initiatives, design innovations, technology developments and new legislations including the UN Global Plastics Treaty.
Packaging manufacturing giant DS Smith is leading the charge in plastic replacement – 16 months ahead of its own target.
Plastic replacement in packaging and beyond
As one of the leading international suppliers of more sustainable packaging solutions, DS Smith creates packaging solutions with sustainability in mind.
As of May 2024, the company has replaced more 1.2 billion pieces of plastic – an incredible 16 months ahead of its original goal to replace one billion pieces by 2025.
DS Smith’s achievement lies in reducing or removing plastic in consumer facing packaging – things like fruit, vegetables and soft drink bottles. It’s all part of DS Smith’s Now & Next Sustainability Strategy, which supports the company-wide purpose to Redefine Packaging for a Changing World.
The plastic replacement and reduction programme – established in 2020 – extends across DS Smith's operations in 27 countries across Europe and North America.
“When we set our Now and Next sustainability strategy, we wanted to include goals that delivered environmental change beyond as well as within DS Smith,” says Miles Roberts, Group Chief Executive, DS Smith.
“By innovating to help our customers replace or reduce plastics, we are responding to societal demands to reduce plastic pollution, as well as growing our partnerships with customers.”
- The UK leads the way, having replaced more than 274 million pieces of plastic.
- France follows, having replaced more than 260 million pieces.
- Germany is in third place after replacing more than 153 million pieces.
“I am proud of every single member of the DS Smith team for achieving this goal, and a year early. However, this is very much the beginning,” Miles adds.
“There are many more positive impacts we can make by supporting our customers and communities in their sustainability goals and we are extremely motivated by this mission.
“But it is important to note that if our customers – the biggest FMCG brands – are to remove plastics at scale and at pace, they need the right regulatory framework around them. What we need are stronger, harmonised, global, regulations that level the playing field, to help businesses move away from plastic.”
