How is DS Smith Reducing One Billion Pieces of Plastic?

“I am proud of every single member of the DS Smith team for achieving this goal, and a year early. However, this is very much the beginning,” Miles adds.

“There are many more positive impacts we can make by supporting our customers and communities in their sustainability goals and we are extremely motivated by this mission.

“But it is important to note that if our customers – the biggest FMCG brands – are to remove plastics at scale and at pace, they need the right regulatory framework around them. What we need are stronger, harmonised, global, regulations that level the playing field, to help businesses move away from plastic.”

