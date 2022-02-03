How to make your company more mental health-friendly

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says employee mental health conditions help the world economy US$1 trillion annually.

This loss mainly derives from lost productivity, through absenteeism or difficulty completing tasks. According to a study by Deloitte in 2017, 84% of employees suffer from poor mental health at work, while a separate survey from Rand in 2014 revealed 69% of respondents hide their conditions due to the stigma surrounding mental health.

The pandemic came with an estimated 76 million new cases of anxiety and 53 million new cases of major depressive disorder. The WHO advises making employees' mental health a priority is a wise investment since every single dollar spent on the treatment of mental health disorders for individuals is estimated to generate a fourfold return on investment through improved productivity and health.

It is also a major factor in modern recruitment. At a fiercely competitive time for top young talent, Gen Z are prioritising mental health and company ESG success more than any generation before.