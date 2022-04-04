ISSB reveals proposals on climate, sustainability disclosure

The proposals for sustainability disclosures

The exposure drafts, or proposals, were built on recommendations from the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD ). These proposals also incorporated industry-based disclosure requirements derived from SASB Standards . The ISSB also collaborates with other international organisations and jurisdictions to ensure that these upcoming standards are to be included in jurisdictional requirements.

“Rarely do governments, policymakers and the private sector align behind a common cause. However, all agree on the importance of high-quality, globally comparable sustainability information for the capital markets,” says Emmanuel Faber, Chair of the ISSB. “These proposals define what information to disclose, and where and how to disclose it. Now is the time to get involved and comment on the proposals.”

“IOSCO welcomes the publication of the ISSB’s two proposed IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards. We will review the proposals, with the objective to endorse them for use by our member jurisdictions,” said Ashley Alder, Chairman of the IOSCO Board.

“Endorsement by IOSCO can pave the way for adoption of the Standards around the world, delivering much-needed consistency and comparability in sustainability-related information to the capital markets.”

The ISSB will review the incoming feedback on the proposals in the second half of 2022. The new standards are set to be issued by the end of the year, subject to this feedback.

Read more about the reporting standards these proposals will be based on here .

Setting sustainability standards for global industries based on TCFD and SASB

The proposals also come with a snapshot that provides a high-level summary of the requirements , a document that compares TCFD’s recommendations with Exposure Draft Climate-related Disclosures , and a document that compares the Technical Readiness Working Group’s recommendations with the exposure drafts .

Technical Readiness Working Group (TRWG), established by the IFRS Foundation Trustees in March 2021, provided the prototypes that the proposals were built upon. These ISSB’s proposals were also developed based on the collaborative work of the Climate Disclosure Standards Board, the International Accounting Standards Board, the Value Reporting Foundation (including Integrated Reporting and SASB Standards), the TCFD, and the World Economic Forum.

“By building on the TCFD's framework, the ISSB's climate proposals will create further consistency, comparability and reliability across climate disclosure so investors can make more informed financial decisions,” said Mary Schapiro, Head of the TCFD Secretariat.

Later this year, the ISSB will also open the consultation on its standard-setting priorities, seeking feedback on the sustainability-related information needs of investors. It will focus on assessing enterprise value and on the further development of industry-based requirements, building on SASB Standards, as well as a broad range of other sustainability matters.