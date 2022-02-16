Make your business stand out with meaningful CSR initiatives

Businesses of all sizes and industries invest billions of dollars in corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts each year.

CSR varies greatly from company to company, from a local Fun Run to feeding a region ravaged by war. It is an opportunity for the efficiency of private enterprise to do direct social good and is a hallmark of the increasing importance of engaging in conscious capitalism.

CSR is also a great way for businesses to empower staff, inspire clients, and boost their reputation by engaging in community-based initiatives.

Social responsibility differentiates companies from the crowd, but only when executed correctly. A business’s reputation is its brand, and the best approach to a strong reputation is an investment of time and resources into CSR programmes.

NielsenIQ has also found consumers are significantly more keen to spend on the goods and services of a business that has shown it has a conscience - 45% of consumers, in fact, are prepared to make that choice.

This is part of a wider trend of data saying the same thing: companies do not care if they have to pay more as long as it is with a company they trust. At a time when transparent supply chains and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) are becoming central to corporate agendas, businesses are making the same decision.

This means CSR is now as good for the soul as it is for the bottom line.