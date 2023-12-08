Oftentimes businesses talk of net-zero-emissions strategy and how they can implement changes to address the increasing climate temperatures, by reducing the impact of their operations and limiting the amount of carbon created. When it comes to carbon sequestration, though, this type of action is generally left to the experts and handled by means of carbon offsets—investment in projects like tree planting and innovation to capture greenhouse gases (GHGs).

With this in mind we turn our attention to an organisation that does just that. From reforestation to improving biodiversity, Mombak took on one of the key challenges of this Century, and strives to protect the world’s most valuable natural asset.

Recognising the limitations to carbon reduction, Mombak took action to actively remove it from the atmosphere through large-scale reforestation works at the speed of today’s startups.

The organisation is backed by Bain Capital and took on the challenge to manage 10,000 hectares of degraded pastureland with the potential to deliver up to six million carbon credits to the corporate world. In July 2023, the organisation even received a major investment from the French insurer AXA, which set aside US$49m for the restoration of Brazil’s Amazon rainforest.

How will Mombak redevelop the world’s natural carbon capture resource?

While reforestation is the key to its efforts, the byproduct of this will be to improve the conditions for biodiversity. Not simply planting trees but building an ecosystem, Mombak is tackling two major concerns of climate change, the destruction of natural infrastructure and the elimination of animal habitats.

Solely a carbon removal business, this allows a strategic focus on what really matters—one service for carbon removal. The company also stands out in other areas:

Leveraging natural regeneration techniques to establish robust forest environments

Fully vertically integrated to control every step of its value chain from the point of carbon credit sale

Preserving forests for the long term—not just a quick fix, but a lifelong solutions to forestry management

Restoration of native flora and fauna to protect endangered species

A community approach that supports local people to become socially and economically stable

Honouring the rights of local communities and safeguarding biodiversity lies at the heart of our principles. We acknowledge that climate change can disproportionately affect socially vulnerable communities, so we actively involve local communities and NGOs in our initiatives.

Through collaborations, we offer support to nearby farmers to enhance their productivity. This ensures that our projects don't negatively impact local food production and simultaneously boosts the incomes of farmers in the region.

