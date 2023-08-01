American retailer Walmart and food and snack giant Pepsico have announced a collaboration to support farmers across the US and Canada to improve soil health and water quality.

Through the seven-year collaboration, the businesses will pursue US$120mn worth of investments, specifically helping farmers to establish and scale financial, agronomic and social programmes.

What’s more, the collaboration will support the adoption of regenerative agriculture practices on more than 2 million acres of farmland, while also delivering approximately 4 million metric tonnes of greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions and removals by 2030. This is approximately equivalent to the amount of electricity needed to power 778,300 homes for one year.

“Successful sustainability starts and ends with trust,” said Jim Andrew, Chief Sustainability Officer, of PepsiCo. “At PepsiCo, we work very hard to earn the trust of the farmer so they understand that we are investing in their legacy and they can hand their farm down to the next generation.

“Farmers know their business better than anyone else, and what we hear from them is that for regenerative agriculture to make business sense, three things need to happen. They need economic support, social and cultural support, and agronomic support. This strategic collaboration with Walmart will advance our shared goal to have farmers' backs as they transform farming in a way that benefits the planet and people."

