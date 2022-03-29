Promoting the UN's SDG for decent work and economic growth

The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal No. 8 seeks to promote inclusive, long-term economic growth; full and productive employment; and decent work for all by 2030.

In other words: dignified work for everybody and a growth model that serves everybody. This SDG creates decent jobs for everyone, raises living standards, enhances community protection, and stimulates economic growth.

However, the goal still seems out of reach to roughly half of the world's population lives on the equivalent of US$2 per day . Most of the time, these low-wage jobs do not provide stability, and people are easily replaced by others seeking employment.