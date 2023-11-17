PwC surveys investors on corporate sustainability reporting

Stronger sustainability reporting is required

This year marks significant growth in sustainability reporting as a major characteristic of investment. According to 57% of investors surveyed by PwC, the ability to disclose climate and social impacts in line with current regulations—naming the CSRD, SEC rules, and ISSB as the key standards—this will play a key role in their ability to acquire investments in the future.

While investors also note that AI is becoming more important for achieving corporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals, this is no recent observation as technology has grown in importance for the past few years. The risk with AI seems to come in the form of data security and privacy, as 86% believe it is an issue that demands vigilance. Problems such as climate misinformation and bias are incredibly important in this. Investors have the power to drive this with the information they receive, but must also address these AI risks to ensure credible data comes through.

Nadja Picard, Global Reporting Leader for PwC Germany, says:

We are seeing significant steps towards more consistent reporting from companies around climate change, however there is a need for improvement. All the while, investors are calling for greater engagement around how companies manage the opportunities and risks of new technologies, particularly generative AI, as new technologies increasingly drive business transformation and investment.”

