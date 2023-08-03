What does ESG and sustainability mean to PwC?

How PwC is decarbonising the business

To achieve a successful transition to net zero, PwC is working to decarbonise the business by setting clear targets, creating practical plans and collaborating with organisations.

One key aspect of the business plan is to achieve net zero emissions by 2030 – part of PwC’s strategy, The New Equation. By using Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), PwC has outlined a number of goals to coincide with the Paris Climate Agreement. These include:

Reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50%

Reducing absolute business travel emissions by 50%

Transitioning to renewable electricity across all territories

Ensuring 50% of purchased goods and services suppliers across the businesses network have set science-based targets

Counterbalancing the business's emissions through high-quality carbon credits, transitioning its carbon offset portfolio to 100% carbon removals



“A net zero world is within reach. Getting there will take innovation, hard work, collaboration and bold thinking but the benefits will be immense,” Bob Moritz, Global Chairman of PwC.



“The business community has a responsibility to act and we are determined to play our part, not just in our own operations and supply chain, but also in the way we advise and support our clients to create a sustainable world for future generations.”

PwC’s ESG Academy

As a business, it’s important for PwC to upskill its employees, to ensure they have a solid understanding of ESG issues. The business therefore requires all employees to have a baseline knowledge of how sustainability impacts the business, its clients and the world at large.

To achieve this, PwC launched the ESG Academy, enabling the business to see which employees complete learning materials at the network level. From here, leaders are able to understand who needs extra support, while also opening opportunities to show skill gaps.

Since launching the academy, more than 93,000 people have completed at least one learning module, which equals almost 30% of the business’s global staff population.